Home / India News / Breaking: 13 Taliban terrorists killed, 8 injured in Afghan air force airstrikes
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Live

Breaking: 13 Taliban terrorists killed, 8 injured in Afghan air force airstrikes

  • Breaking News Updates August 6, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
OPEN APP
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 06:21 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • AUG 06, 2021 06:21 AM IST

    Delhi HC to hear former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain's bail plea in riots case

    The Delhi high court will on Friday hear former Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor Tahir Hussain's fresh bail plea in northeast Delhi riots of 2020.

  • AUG 06, 2021 06:20 AM IST

    RBI to announce its bi-monthly monetary policy review today

    The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will announce its bi-monthly monetary policy decision on Friday.

  • AUG 06, 2021 06:04 AM IST

    CNN fires three employees for coming to work unvaccinated

    CNN has fired three employees who violated company policy by coming to work unvaccinated against the Covid-19 virus.

  • AUG 06, 2021 05:44 AM IST

    Delhi Metro's Pink Line segment to be opened today

    The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) will inaugurate the missing link of the Pink Line, connecting Mayur Vihar Pocket-1 and Trilokpuri on Friday.

  • AUG 06, 2021 05:18 AM IST

    Power cuts in parts of Bengaluru on August 6, 7, 8

    There will be disruption in power supply in some parts of Bengaluru between 10am and 5pm on Friday due to scheduled maintenance work at Bannerghatta Road, according to the Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM).

  • AUG 06, 2021 05:04 AM IST

    13 Taliban terrorists killed, 8 injured in Afghan air force airstrikes

    At least 13 Taliban terrorists were killed and 8 injured in airstrikes conducted by the Afghan Air Force (AAF) in Taleqan city of the country's Takhar provincial center on Thursday, informed the Afghanistan Ministry of Defense.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
The Centre wrote to the Rajya Sabha secretariat earlier this week seeking that a “Provisionally Admitted Question”(PAQ) asked by CPI (M) MP Binoy Viswam scheduled to be answered on August 12 in the upper house, not be allowed.(PTI)
The Centre wrote to the Rajya Sabha secretariat earlier this week seeking that a “Provisionally Admitted Question”(PAQ) asked by CPI (M) MP Binoy Viswam scheduled to be answered on August 12 in the upper house, not be allowed.(PTI)
india news

Govt moves to disallow MP’s Parliament question on engaging NSO

By Anisha Dutta, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 06:06 AM IST
CPI (M) MP Binoy Viswam says the Government is misusing Rajya Sabha rules and taking an alien stand on truth.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Power supply will also be affected between 9am and 5pm on August 7 and 8 due to work in Dommasandra, said the electricity supply board.(HT Photo)
Power supply will also be affected between 9am and 5pm on August 7 and 8 due to work in Dommasandra, said the electricity supply board.(HT Photo)
india news

Power cuts in Bengaluru: These parts will see disruption from today

Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 05:45 AM IST
  • The areas where power supply will be affected are Gollahalli, Jalli Machine, Kalkere, Laxmipura, Sakalavara, Hullahalli, Chinnappana Palya, CK Palya, PSPB School, Tulip Gate and Hullukasavanahalli village.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
india news

Breaking: 13 Taliban terrorists killed, 8 injured in Afghan air force airstrikes

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON AUG 06, 2021 06:21 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates August 6, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
READ FULL STORY
Most high frequency indicators suggest that the Indian economy managed a V-shaped recovery after the disruption of the second wave.(HT Photo)
Most high frequency indicators suggest that the Indian economy managed a V-shaped recovery after the disruption of the second wave.(HT Photo)
india news

Is Covid-19 holding back the economy or demand?

By Roshan Kishore
PUBLISHED ON AUG 06, 2021 02:39 AM IST
There are two things which stand in the way of a holistic economic recovery: pandemic related restrictions preventing mobility, and therefore restoration of economic activities; and lack of aggregate demand due to incomes lost during the pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.