Breaking news: Low intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's house in Manipur
Breaking news: Low intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's house in Manipur

Updated on Feb 12, 2022 06:12 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Sat, 12 Feb 2022 06:12 AM

    Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes near Uttarkashi

    An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale occurred around 05:03:34 IST, today at 39km east of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, stated the National Centre of Seismology.

  • Sat, 12 Feb 2022 06:01 AM

    Low intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's house in Manipur

    A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party (NPP) in the Imphal East district of Manipur around 8pm on Friday. No casualties have been reported.

