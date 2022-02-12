Breaking news: Low intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's house in Manipur
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 06:12 AM
Earthquake of 4.1 magnitude strikes near Uttarkashi
An earthquake of magnitude 4.1 on the Richter Scale occurred around 05:03:34 IST, today at 39km east of Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand, stated the National Centre of Seismology.
Sat, 12 Feb 2022 06:01 AM
Low intensity bomb goes off outside NPP worker's house in Manipur
A low-intensity bomb went off in front of the residence of a worker of the National People's Party (NPP) in the Imphal East district of Manipur around 8pm on Friday. No casualties have been reported.