Mamata holds emergency TMC meeting as tension simmers, Abhishek in attendance

An emergency meeting called by Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee was underway at her south Kolkata residence on Saturday. The meeting was called amid internal ramblings over an alleged power struggle.

Senior party leaders, including the Bengal chief minister's nephew Abhishek Banerjee, were attending the meeting.

Earlier in the day, some of the senior leaders and ministers held a meeting among themselves before heading for Mamata's Kalighat residence.

Some of the issues likely to be discussed at the meeting are current bickering within the party over the 'one-man one-post' policy and the ruling camp’s ties with the Prashant Kishor-headed I-PAC.

Besides, concerns over the candidate list released for the upcoming municipal elections in the state could come up for talks. Many of the top leaders are said to be unhappy with the distribution of tickets for the municipal polls.

