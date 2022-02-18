Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today
Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

  Breaking news updates February 18, 2022:
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 07:04 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Fri, 18 Feb 2022 07:04 AM

    British army on standby amid 'red weather' warning due to Storm Eunice

    Britain put the army on standby Thursday and schools prepared to close as forecasters issued a rare "red weather" warning of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to an approaching storm. Also read

  • Fri, 18 Feb 2022 06:25 AM

    PM Modi to virtually open two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate two additional railway lines (fifth and sixth) connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra. The inauguration will take place via video conferencing at 4:30pm. Read more

