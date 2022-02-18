Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to inaugurate two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 07:04 AM
British army on standby amid 'red weather' warning due to Storm Eunice
Britain put the army on standby Thursday and schools prepared to close as forecasters issued a rare "red weather" warning of "danger to life" from fearsome winds and flooding due to an approaching storm. Also read
Fri, 18 Feb 2022 06:25 AM
PM Modi to virtually open two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate two additional railway lines (fifth and sixth) connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra. The inauguration will take place via video conferencing at 4:30pm. Read more