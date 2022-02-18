Home / India News / Mumbai: PM Modi to virtually open two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today
Mumbai: PM Modi to virtually open two railway lines connecting Thane and Diva today

  • Following the inauguration, Modi will deliver an address on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office informed on Thursday.
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Written by Shubhangi Gupta | Edited by Sohini Goswami, New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Friday inaugurate two additional railway lines (fifth and sixth) connecting Thane and Diva in Maharashtra. The inauguration will take place via video conferencing at 4:30pm.

Besides, Modi will flag off two suburban trains in the Mumbai suburban railway section. Following the inauguration, Modi will deliver an address on the occasion, the Prime Minister's Office informed on Thursday.

Built at an approximate cost of 620 crore, the railway lines between Thane and Diva are a part of the Mumbai Urban Transport Project (MUTP 2B). The additional two railway lines got approval in 2008 to segregate suburban and long-distance trains.

The railway lines will feature a 1.4km rail flyover, three major bridges, 21 minor bridges and are expected to significantly remove the interference of long-distance train's traffic with suburban train's traffic in Mumbai.

Of the four existing tracks between Kalyan and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSTM), two tracks were used for slow local trains and two tracks for fast local, mail express and goods trains.

These new lines will also enable the introduction of 36 new suburban trains in the city. They will facilitate the Railways to launch 80 to 100 more local train services by the year end, enabling a reduction in the crowds between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT)-Kalyan/Karjat and Kasara, the statement said.

The new lines will also help the Railways operate both suburban local and outstation trains on separate tracks between Thane and Diva enabling improvement in the punctuality of trains.

