Breaking news updates: President Kovind to visit Odisha today
- Breaking news updates February 19, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Feb 19, 2022 06:28 AM IST
President Kovind to visit Odisha today
President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from February 19 to February 22. He is expected to be in Puri, Odisha today.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2022: What is allowed, what's not amid Covid-19?
- Shiv Jayanti 2022: The Maharashtra home department has asked people to not take out bike rallies and organise cultural programmes on a big scale.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:47 AM IST
India showcases organic food and millets at Dubai Expo 2020
The Indian contingent at the event included the agriculture ministry’s additional secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, joint secretary Shubha Thakur and several representatives from the food, hospitality and farm companies.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:34 AM IST
Routine immunisations may ease severe Covid in kids: MAMC study
The study, conducted by researchers from MAMC’s community medicine department over six months in 2021, showed that children under 15 who were fully immunised with routine vaccinations were seen to have less severe symptoms when infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:10 AM IST
34 yrs since Prithvi, India’s missile plan continues to soar
The 1988 launch delivered a firm footing for India’s credible minimum deterrence
Published on Feb 19, 2022 03:05 AM IST
Court sentences 38 to death for 2008 Gujarat bombings
Life term for 11 others with links to SIMI, Indian Mujahideen over coordinated blasts that killed 56 people, injured 200.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:52 AM IST
Rajasthan govt to bring in bill to regulate fees of private medical colleges
The Bill has been prepared to bring uniformity as private medical college fees have a lot of variation. After legal and financial examination, the Bill will be tabled in the house.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:44 AM IST
SC notice on Indrani bail plea in Sheena Bora murder case
The petition was filed challenging the order dismissing bail passed by the Bombay high court on November 16 last year. The petition filed through advocate Sandeep Singh said that the petitioner is suffering from irreversible cerebral ischemia and has other health complications.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:25 AM IST
K’taka assembly adjourned till Monday as Cong escalates demand for minister’s removal
The law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy too denounced the behaviour of the Congress MLAs and appealed to the chair to put an end to the disruption of the proceedings of the house.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:16 AM IST
, BengaluruPress Trust of India
Vyapam scam: CBI files charge sheet against 160 more accused
The CBI had earlier said that the accused candidates had adopted a unique engine-bogie system or method of cheating in the exam by engaging intelligent students (engines) as solver candidates for allowing copying of their answers by the beneficiaries (bogies), who would sit behind them.
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 04:56 AM IST
, Hindustan Times, BhopalPress Trust of India
ED attaches assets worth ₹25 crore of TN criminal
Properties worth about ₹25 crore of a Tamil Nadu-based criminal charged with multiple cases of murder, extortion and dacoity have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said on Friday
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:11 AM IST
Kerala’s plan to build new Mullaperiyar reservoir is arbitrary: TN
The Tamil Nadu government will oppose this in all aspects and the state’s rights (over Mullaiperiyar) will not be given up for any reason, Duraimurugan said.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:08 AM IST
Alleged threat: HC seeks view of Centre, state on actor Dileep’s plea to quash FIR
In his plea filed on February 14, Dileep has alleged the registration of the latest case was vindictive, ill-motivated, pre-determined and mala fide
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:08 AM IST
In Rajasthan, Dalit IPS officer’s wedding procession held under police watch
On Friday, the marriage procession of Dalit IPS officer Sunil Kumar Dhanwanta was taken out under police protection in Rajasthan.
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 12:07 AM IST
, JaipurSachin Saini
IIT-Madras researchers propose drought, flood mitigation project for village in TN
The team also explored the potential of this well and other wells in the region for use as rapid aquifer recharge during floods for storage and withdrawal during the dry summer months.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:06 AM IST