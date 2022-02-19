Home / India News / Breaking news updates: President Kovind to visit Odisha today
Breaking news updates: President Kovind to visit Odisha today

Updated on Feb 19, 2022 06:29 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 19, 2022 06:28 AM IST

    President Kovind to visit Odisha today

    President Ram Nath Kovind will visit Odisha and Andhra Pradesh from February 19 to February 22. He is expected to be in Puri, Odisha today.

Topics
breaking news
india news

india news

Chhatrapati Shivaji Jayanti 2022: What is allowed, what's not amid Covid-19?

  • Shiv Jayanti 2022: The Maharashtra home department has asked people to not take out bike rallies and organise cultural programmes on a big scale.
Pune Municipal Corporation had appealed to the Maharashtra government to allow Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj birth anniversary celebrations this year on February 19.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:47 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

India showcases organic food and millets at Dubai Expo 2020

The Indian contingent at the event included the agriculture ministry’s additional secretary Abhilaksh Likhi, joint secretary Shubha Thakur and several representatives from the food, hospitality and farm companies.
The recent Union Budget 2022-23 also proposed special schemes to promote millets or coarse cereals — key ingredients in the breakfast cereals, biscuits and healthy-snacks segments.(HT File Photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:34 AM IST
ByZia Haq, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Routine immunisations may ease severe Covid in kids: MAMC study

The study, conducted by researchers from MAMC’s community medicine department over six months in 2021, showed that children under 15 who were fully immunised with routine vaccinations were seen to have less severe symptoms when infected with the Sars-CoV-2 virus, which causes Covid-19.
The findings showed that of the 141 Covid-positive children who were part of the study, 88 (62.4%) had mild symptoms, 9 (6.4%) had moderate symptoms and three (2.1%) had severe symptoms.(Livemint | Representational image)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 05:10 AM IST
BySoumya Pillai, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

34 yrs since Prithvi, India’s missile plan continues to soar

The 1988 launch delivered a firm footing for India’s credible minimum deterrence
Hindustan Times front-paged the first Prithvi launch in its February 25, 1988 edition after Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi broke the news of the historic launch in both Houses of Parliament.
Published on Feb 19, 2022 03:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Court sentences 38 to death for 2008 Gujarat bombings

Life term for 11 others with links to SIMI, Indian Mujahideen over coordinated blasts that killed 56 people, injured 200.
Vehicles on fire after the serial bomb blasts in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. (PTI/File)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 01:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Ahmedabad
india news

Rajasthan govt to bring in bill to regulate fees of private medical colleges

The Bill has been prepared to bring uniformity as private medical college fees have a lot of variation. After legal and financial examination, the Bill will be tabled in the house.
A fee regulation committee has been constituted in Rajasthan as per the direction of the Supreme Court, which will decide the fees of private medical colleges. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:44 AM IST
BySachin Saini
india news

SC notice on Indrani bail plea in Sheena Bora murder case

The petition was filed challenging the order dismissing bail passed by the Bombay high court on November 16 last year. The petition filed through advocate Sandeep Singh said that the petitioner is suffering from irreversible cerebral ischemia and has other health complications.
The case against former media executive Indrani Mukherjea,relates to the death of her daughter from her first marriage – Sheena Bora who was killed in April 2012. The case was initially taken up by the Mumbai Police but later transferred to CBI in September 2015. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:25 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

K’taka assembly adjourned till Monday as Cong escalates demand for minister’s removal

The law and parliamentary affairs minister J C Madhuswamy too denounced the behaviour of the Congress MLAs and appealed to the chair to put an end to the disruption of the proceedings of the house.
Congress MLAs sitting during a protest demanding the state minister KS Eshwarappa's resignation, at Karnataka legislative assembly, in Bengaluru on Friday. (ANI)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:16 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Bengaluru
india news

Vyapam scam: CBI files charge sheet against 160 more accused

The CBI had earlier said that the accused candidates had adopted a unique engine-bogie system or method of cheating in the exam by engaging intelligent students (engines) as solver candidates for allowing copying of their answers by the beneficiaries (bogies), who would sit behind them.
Vyapam scam: CBI files charge sheet against 160 more accused
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 04:56 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Hindustan Times, Bhopal
india news

ED attaches assets worth 25 crore of TN criminal

Properties worth about 25 crore of a Tamil Nadu-based criminal charged with multiple cases of murder, extortion and dacoity have been attached under the anti-money laundering law, the ED said on Friday
Sankar faces at least 15 police FIRs and three charge sheets for offences like murder, extortion, robbery, dacoity and criminal conspiracy, the Enforcement Directorate said in a statement. (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:11 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Kerala’s plan to build new Mullaperiyar reservoir is arbitrary: TN

The Tamil Nadu government will oppose this in all aspects and the state’s rights (over Mullaiperiyar) will not be given up for any reason, Duraimurugan said.
The judgment, regarding water level in Mullaiperiyar reservoir, had restrained Kerala by a decree of permanent injunction from applying and enforcing the impugned legislation or in any manner interfering with or obstructing Tamil Nadu from increasing the water level to 142 feet and from carrying out repair works. (File photo)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

Alleged threat: HC seeks view of Centre, state on actor Dileep’s plea to quash FIR

In his plea filed on February 14, Dileep has alleged the registration of the latest case was vindictive, ill-motivated, pre-determined and mala fide
A week ago, Dileep and four others were granted anticipatory bail by the high court in the latest case which said there was no material to suggest that offences of criminal conspiracy or intimidation were committed by the accused. (PTI)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:08 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India
india news

In Rajasthan, Dalit IPS officer’s wedding procession held under police watch

On Friday, the marriage procession of Dalit IPS officer Sunil Kumar Dhanwanta was taken out under police protection in Rajasthan.
A Dalit IPS officer’s wedding procession was held under police watch in Rajasthan on Friday. (Representational)
Updated on Feb 19, 2022 12:07 AM IST
BySachin Saini, Jaipur
india news

IIT-Madras researchers propose drought, flood mitigation project for village in TN

The team also explored the potential of this well and other wells in the region for use as rapid aquifer recharge during floods for storage and withdrawal during the dry summer months.
Led by Venkatraman Srinivasan, assistant professor, department of civil engineering in the IIT, a team visited the site in December last to investigate into an open agricultural well near the village that the locals claimed got recharged with an estimated 1,500-2,500 litres of water every second for several weeks without overflowing (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 19, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, February 19, 2022
