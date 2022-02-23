Home / India News / Breaking: Canada slaps sanctions on Russia for recognsing 'independence' of Ukraine's separatist regions
Breaking: Canada slaps sanctions on Russia for recognsing 'independence' of Ukraine's separatist regions

Breaking news updates February 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 23, 2022 05:38 AM IST

    Canada announces sanctions against Russia

    PM Justin Trudeau announces first round of economic sanctions against Russia after Moscow's recognition of Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as ‘independent.’

Topics
breaking news
india news

LIVE: Canada's Trudeau announces sanctions against Russia

Breaking news updates February 23, 2022: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Focus on Cong prez pick amid assembly polls

  • The party, which aims to bring in a new, long-term president amid the exit of key leaders, rumbling discontent of a section of veterans and allegations of a drift, could find the perfect stage in these polls for the next president to take over, people aware of the matter said.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.(ANI)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 02:50 AM IST
BySaubhadra Chatterji
india news

‘Respect for international law’: Jaishankar’s swipe at China at Indo-Pacific meet

The Indo-Pacific is at the heart of the multipolarity and rebalancing that characterises contemporary changes, EAM S Jaishankar said.
External affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the opening session of the European Union (EU) ministerial forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris on Tuesday. (PTI)
External affairs minister S Jaishankar addressed the opening session of the European Union (EU) ministerial forum on Indo-Pacific in Paris on Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

A year on, cyber security strategy pending with government

The strategy, conceptualized by the National Security Council Secretariat of India headed by Lt General Rajesh Pant, has been in the works for the past two years.
A year on, cyber security strategy pending with government
A year on, cyber security strategy pending with government
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 04:11 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj
india news

Two-day HT Environment Conclave commences today

The HT Environment Conclave, on Wednesday and Thursday, is being organised in the backdrop of investors increasingly giving significant importance to ESG as climate crisis looms large over businesses.
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.(HT Photo)
Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav.(HT Photo)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 04:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

Air India plane carrying around 240 Indians from Ukraine lands at Delhi airport

The flight AI 1946 landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here at around 11.40 pm. It took off from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 6 pm (Indian Standard Time).
Air India special flight leaving from Ukraine to Delhi. (ANI)
Air India special flight leaving from Ukraine to Delhi. (ANI)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:17 AM IST
PTI |
india news

Cost to follow quashing orders in economic offence cases: Supreme Court

This order was passed on February 16, but a copy of the order was uploaded on the court’s website this week
The Supreme Court last week ended the agony of further criminal trial against the company and its proprietors on payment of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh within three months (Archive)
The Supreme Court last week ended the agony of further criminal trial against the company and its proprietors on payment of 25 lakh within three months (Archive)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:13 AM IST
ByAbraham Thomas
india news

Messy, most unfortunate for people: SC on Maha Govt Vs Param Bir

The court further remarked it is time to take a call on whether the investigation in all five criminal cases against Singh should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as demanded by the IPS officer.
Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been accused of extortion, (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Ex-Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh has been accused of extortion, (Praful Gangurde / HT Photo) (HT PHOTO)(HT_PRINT)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 02:09 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand
india news

Probe in actor assault can’t be delayed further: Kerala HC

Justice Kausar Edappagath said time limit was already exceeded and directed the prosecution to submit a final report by March 1.
Actor Dileep’s counsel B Raman Pillai said the investigating team was conducting a reinvestigation in the name of a fresh case and it was a ploy to delay the trial. (PTI)
Actor Dileep’s counsel B Raman Pillai said the investigating team was conducting a reinvestigation in the name of a fresh case and it was a ploy to delay the trial. (PTI)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Andhra school principal asks girls to remove hijab, backtracks after stir

Amid the raging controversy across the nation over ban on Muslim girl students attending the classes in educational institutions wearing hijab, a school in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district ran into trouble on Tuesday for imposing similar restrictions on Muslim girls
The principal of Vikas Public School at Yerragondapalem town, M Koti Reddy, stopped Muslim girls entering the school wearing burqa and hijab, stating they should attend the classes in proper uniform and not in the traditional dress. (ANI File)
The principal of Vikas Public School at Yerragondapalem town, M Koti Reddy, stopped Muslim girls entering the school wearing burqa and hijab, stating they should attend the classes in proper uniform and not in the traditional dress. (ANI File)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Kerala sexual assault case: High court says pre-arrest bail depends on victim’s statement

The observation by Justice P Gopinath came during the hearing of pleas moved by the accused Vayalat and his friends Anjali Vadakkepurakkal and Saiju M Thankachan, who alleged that the complaint of molestation and sexual assault against them by the minor’s mother was “a deliberate attempt to blackmail them.”
Vayalat, Thankachan and Anjali were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Pocso Act, following a complaint from a Kozhikode woman in the first week of February. (ANI)
Vayalat, Thankachan and Anjali were booked under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Pocso Act, following a complaint from a Kozhikode woman in the first week of February. (ANI)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Kerala bobbitisation case takes fresh turn

He addressed the media a day after the crime branch concluded that the girl complainant in the case conspired with her lover and Swami’s disciple Ayyappadas to cut off his genitals.
Kerala godman Swami Gangeshananda alleged that he was framed in the case by the senior officer after he participated in a stir to retrieve the birth place of 20th century social reformer Chattambi Swami in the state capital. (Getty Images)
Kerala godman Swami Gangeshananda alleged that he was framed in the case by the senior officer after he participated in a stir to retrieve the birth place of 20th century social reformer Chattambi Swami in the state capital. (Getty Images)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Kerala House discusses Sreelekha’s interview

The Kerala Police Officers’ Association has criticised her, saying that while she was in service, she did not do much and raised serious allegations after her retirement.
Responding to a question in the House, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Kerala assembly said Sreelekha had expressed her opinion about her posting and other details, but she had not shared details about wrong practices prevailing in the force (ANI)
Responding to a question in the House, chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the Kerala assembly said Sreelekha had expressed her opinion about her posting and other details, but she had not shared details about wrong practices prevailing in the force (ANI)
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

242 Indians evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine

The Air India aircraft left from India as a ferry flight (without passengers) from the IGIA at 7.30am on Tuesday. It returned late on Tuesday night with 242 Indians
Students returning from Ukraine are received by their relatives amid amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on Wednesday,(HT Photo/Amal KS)
Students returning from Ukraine are received by their relatives amid amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, at Indira Gandhi International airport in New Delhi on Wednesday,(HT Photo/Amal KS)
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 01:47 AM IST
ByNeha LM Tripathi
india news

Declare Bajrang Dal activist’s murder an act of terror: Surya

Surya spoke to reporters in Shivamogga after visiting the home of Harsha Jingade, better known as Harsha Hindu, the activist who was murdered on Sunday night in Bharati Nagar, just off the busy Thirthalli highway.
MPTejasvi Surya and the BJP are leaving no opportunity to attack organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) as behind the “organised’ killings of Hindu workers. (PTI)
MPTejasvi Surya and the BJP are leaving no opportunity to attack organisations like the Popular Front of India (PFI) and its affiliates like the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) as behind the “organised’ killings of Hindu workers. (PTI)
Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:55 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Shivamogga
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
