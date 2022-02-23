Live
Breaking: Canada slaps sanctions on Russia for recognsing 'independence' of Ukraine's separatist regions
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Feb 23, 2022 05:38 AM IST
Canada announces sanctions against Russia
PM Justin Trudeau announces first round of economic sanctions against Russia after Moscow's recognition of Ukraine's separatist regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as ‘independent.’
LIVE: Canada's Trudeau announces sanctions against Russia
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 05:39 AM IST
Focus on Cong prez pick amid assembly polls
- The party, which aims to bring in a new, long-term president amid the exit of key leaders, rumbling discontent of a section of veterans and allegations of a drift, could find the perfect stage in these polls for the next president to take over, people aware of the matter said.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 02:50 AM IST
‘Respect for international law’: Jaishankar’s swipe at China at Indo-Pacific meet
The Indo-Pacific is at the heart of the multipolarity and rebalancing that characterises contemporary changes, EAM S Jaishankar said.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:30 AM IST
A year on, cyber security strategy pending with government
The strategy, conceptualized by the National Security Council Secretariat of India headed by Lt General Rajesh Pant, has been in the works for the past two years.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 04:11 AM IST
Two-day HT Environment Conclave commences today
The HT Environment Conclave, on Wednesday and Thursday, is being organised in the backdrop of investors increasingly giving significant importance to ESG as climate crisis looms large over businesses.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 04:53 AM IST
Air India plane carrying around 240 Indians from Ukraine lands at Delhi airport
The flight AI 1946 landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport here at around 11.40 pm. It took off from Boryspil International Airport in Kyiv at around 6 pm (Indian Standard Time).
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:17 AM IST
Cost to follow quashing orders in economic offence cases: Supreme Court
This order was passed on February 16, but a copy of the order was uploaded on the court’s website this week
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:13 AM IST
Messy, most unfortunate for people: SC on Maha Govt Vs Param Bir
The court further remarked it is time to take a call on whether the investigation in all five criminal cases against Singh should be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), as demanded by the IPS officer.
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 02:09 AM IST
Probe in actor assault can’t be delayed further: Kerala HC
Justice Kausar Edappagath said time limit was already exceeded and directed the prosecution to submit a final report by March 1.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Andhra school principal asks girls to remove hijab, backtracks after stir
Amid the raging controversy across the nation over ban on Muslim girl students attending the classes in educational institutions wearing hijab, a school in Andhra Pradesh’s Prakasam district ran into trouble on Tuesday for imposing similar restrictions on Muslim girls
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 12:06 AM IST
Kerala sexual assault case: High court says pre-arrest bail depends on victim’s statement
The observation by Justice P Gopinath came during the hearing of pleas moved by the accused Vayalat and his friends Anjali Vadakkepurakkal and Saiju M Thankachan, who alleged that the complaint of molestation and sexual assault against them by the minor’s mother was “a deliberate attempt to blackmail them.”
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Kerala bobbitisation case takes fresh turn
He addressed the media a day after the crime branch concluded that the girl complainant in the case conspired with her lover and Swami’s disciple Ayyappadas to cut off his genitals.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST
Kerala House discusses Sreelekha’s interview
The Kerala Police Officers’ Association has criticised her, saying that while she was in service, she did not do much and raised serious allegations after her retirement.
Published on Feb 23, 2022 12:05 AM IST
242 Indians evacuated from crisis-hit Ukraine
The Air India aircraft left from India as a ferry flight (without passengers) from the IGIA at 7.30am on Tuesday. It returned late on Tuesday night with 242 Indians
Updated on Feb 23, 2022 01:47 AM IST
Declare Bajrang Dal activist’s murder an act of terror: Surya
Surya spoke to reporters in Shivamogga after visiting the home of Harsha Jingade, better known as Harsha Hindu, the activist who was murdered on Sunday night in Bharati Nagar, just off the busy Thirthalli highway.
Published on Feb 22, 2022 11:55 PM IST
