Breaking News: PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast today

PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast today
Breaking news updates February 27, 2022
Published on Feb 27, 2022 06:47 AM IST
Feb 27, 2022 08:27 AM IST
PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat' broadcast today
The 86th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' will be broadcast at 11am. It will be aired on the entire network of AIR and Doordarshan and also on AIR News and mobile app.
Feb 27, 2022 06:47 AM IST
Australia arrive in Pakistan for first cricket tour in 24 years
The Australian cricket team arrived in Pakistan for the first tour in 24 years. Australia have had not visited Pakistan since 1998 because of security concerns.
Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared
- Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.
Published on Feb 27, 2022 07:45 AM IST
New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here
- Okinawa Okhi 90 will be a new high-speed electric scooter from the brand.
Published on Feb 27, 2022 07:45 AM IST
Watch | Minister's spirited message inside plane: "Every Indian from Ukraine..."
- The national carrier also shared photos of the Union minister and minister of state for external affairs V Muraleedharan receiving the evacuees at the airport.
Published on Feb 27, 2022 06:51 AM IST
Published on Feb 27, 2022 06:47 AM IST
‘India’s power is for world’s welfare, not to scare anyone’
- Noting that intelligence and educational qualifications were not enough, Singh exhorted the students to cultivate good values.
Published on Feb 27, 2022 05:22 AM IST
IAF pulls out of multinational air exercise in UK
- IAF announced on Twitter that it will not take part in the drills “in light of recent events”.
Published on Feb 27, 2022 04:57 AM IST
Air India's 2nd evacuation flight with 250 Indians from Ukraine lands in Delhi
- Air India's third evacuation flight, AI1940, which will depart from Hungarian capital Budapest, is also scheduled to return with evacuees to Delhi on Sunday.
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 03:42 AM IST
Police fail to exhume Anish Khan’s body for 2nd post-mortem
On Saturday when the police reached the village around 5:30 in the morning to exhume the body, villagers staged a protest and didn’t allow the cops to exhume the body.
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 01:53 AM IST
Two days before polls, 2 killed, 5 injured in explosion in Manipur’s Churachandpur
Police officials said that the cause of the explosion is suspected to be a shell picked up by some people close to the Border Security Force firing range near the location.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:54 PM IST
At Anis Khan’s village, locals point finger at TMC, police for his death
Salem Khan, father of the former student of Kolkata’s Aliah University, alleged that Anis was thrown off the roof by three civic police volunteers, who ran up the stairs soon after he opened the main gate on hearing them knock at 1.10am on February 19.
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 05:28 AM IST
AMU yet to decide on common entrance test
The education ministry has announced that it will conduct a Central Universities Entrance Test (CUET) for admission to all undergraduate and postgraduate courses from academic session 2022-23.
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 05:30 AM IST
Police fail to exhume student activist Anis Khan’s body for second autopsy amid stir
Protests by students and youth wings of political parties continued in the state. At Panchla in Howrah, protestors mobbed the office of the police superintendent
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:50 PM IST
Kerala: Hardship drives four of family to suicide
Four members of a family in Kerala on Saturday died allegedly by suicide as they were unable to bear with hardship
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:48 PM IST
, PalakkadPress Trust of India
Madras high court allows minor boy to donate part of his liver to father
The petition prayed for a direction to the Medical and Family Welfare secretary and the Medical Education Director and the Authorisation Committee for Implementation of Human Organ Transplantation to grant necessary approval for the ‘part liver transplantation’ to be performed urgently at the local Velammal Multi Speciality Hospital.
Published on Feb 26, 2022 11:47 PM IST
Hijab case petitioners will be cut into pieces: ABVP leader
Even though there has been outrage on social media demanding action against the leader, police in Vijayapura are yet to register an FIR against the leader.
Updated on Feb 27, 2022 05:29 AM IST