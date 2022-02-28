Breaking news: Delhi likely to see partly cloudy sky today

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Feb 28, 2022 07:35 AM IST
Delhi likely to see partly cloudy sky today
The national capital is likely to see partly cloud sky on Monday and the minimum temperature is expected to be at 11 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Feb 28, 2022 07:28 AM IST
Voting begins for phase 1 of Manipur elections
Voting for the first phase of #ManipurElections begins; 173 candidates in 38 constituencies in fray
Key candidates -CM N Biren Singh from Heingang, Speaker Y Khemchand Singh from Singjamei, Dy CM Yumnam Joykumar Singh from Uripok & state Congress chief N Lokesh Singh from Nambol pic.twitter.com/nZg8DYeLdQ
PM Modi to address DPIIT stakeholders' meeting on GatiShakti
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address participants on the vision of GatiShakti. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will chart out a strategy for enhancing the country's logistics efficiency to carry forward the momentum on the GatiShakti plan.
Feb 28, 2022 06:19 AM IST
Belarus detains over 500 at Russia invasion protests
More than 500 people were detained in Belarus on Sunday for protesting Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a human rights group. The demonstrations against the war spanned at least 12 cities.
Directing the Haryana government to place on record the latest statistics on EDC collected from builders and the amount spent to develop various districts in the state, the top court underlined that it would be a legitimate expectation of residents and developers of an area to see development commensurate with the charges paid by them.
JD-U Manipur secretary Brojendro has strongly condemned the incident and the party has sent an email to the Election Commission of India and the Chief Election Officer of Manipur to defer the election for the Kshetrigao assembly constituency.