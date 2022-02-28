Home / India News / Breaking news: Delhi likely to see partly cloudy sky today
Breaking news: Delhi likely to see partly cloudy sky today

Breaking news updates February 28, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Feb 28, 2022 07:35 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Feb 28, 2022 07:35 AM IST

    Delhi likely to see partly cloudy sky today

    The national capital is likely to see partly cloud sky on Monday and the minimum temperature is expected to be at 11 degree Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 

  • Feb 28, 2022 07:28 AM IST

    Voting begins for phase 1 of Manipur elections

    Voting has started for the first phase of elections in Manipur. 

  • Feb 28, 2022 06:56 AM IST

    Delhi to lift all Covid-19 curbs from today

    The Delhi government will on Monday lift all Covid-19 related restrictions amid a decline in daily infections in the national capital.

  • Feb 28, 2022 06:22 AM IST

    PM Modi to address DPIIT stakeholders' meeting on GatiShakti

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday address participants on the vision of GatiShakti. The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) will chart out a strategy for enhancing the country's logistics efficiency to carry forward the momentum on the GatiShakti plan. 

  • Feb 28, 2022 06:19 AM IST

    Belarus detains over 500 at Russia invasion protests

    More than 500 people were detained in Belarus on Sunday for protesting Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, according to a human rights group. The demonstrations against the war spanned at least 12 cities.  

