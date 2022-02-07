Live
Breaking news updates February 7 2022
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Feb 07, 2022 06:55 AM IST
Asaduddin Owaisi car attack: Amit Shah to make statement in Parliament today
Union home minister Amit Shah will today make a statement in both Houses of Parliament regarding the attack on the convoy of All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi in Uttar Pradesh last week.
Feb 07, 2022 06:27 AM IST
SC panel begins probe into PM security breach
A committee appointed by the Supreme Court arrived in Ferozepur city on Sunday to investigate the security breach during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Punjab on January 5.
On January 31, the Budget session commenced with President Kovind's address to the joint session of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 06:36 AM IST
Owaisi's car came under attack at a tollbooth in the Hapur district of Uttar Pradesh while the Lok Sabha MP was on his way to New Delhi after campaigning in Meerut.
Home Minister Amit Shah in Lok Sabha during a Budget Session of Parliament.(ANI)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 06:04 AM IST
Mangeshkar – already a movie playback singing sensation in many Indian languages – had composed music for three Marathi films. It was Pendharkar’s film Saadhi Maansa (Simple Folk) – her fourth – that would become a landmark.
Lata Mangeshkar at the launch of the Gautam Rajadhyaksha 's Book Chehre at JW Marriott at Juhu(Photo by Amlan Dutta/Hindustan Times)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 04:17 AM IST
Leading the tributes were the heads of South Asian countries where her voice surpassed boundaries and were parts of billions of homes.
Bollywood actors pay respects to late Indian singer Lata Mangeshkar during her funeral at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, India, February 6, 2022. REUTERS/Niharika Kulkarni(REUTERS)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 03:41 AM IST
Agencies |
, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Miffed by his comments, some Congress workers led by Rajendra Sankhla, who is president of Hadoti Vikas Morcha, a Congress-supported front, stopped Poonia’s vehicle and waved black flags.
Rajasthan Congress workers surrounded and stopped BJP chief Satish Poonia s vehicle on the Kota– Jaipur national highway near Bundi district and raised slogans against him. (SCREENGRAB.)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 01:01 AM IST
Coimbatore
Blaming the previous AIADMK rule for the continuing problem of NEET in Tamil Nadu, chief minister M K Stalin on Sunday said the Assembly, convened for February 8, would again send the anti-NEET Bill to Governor R N Ravi for reconsideration
(HT Archives)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:51 AM IST
Chennai: Is the BJP overshadowing the AIADMK as the main player in the opposition in Tamil Nadu? That’s what BJP MLA Nainar Nagendran, who was earlier with the AIADMK, said openly a few days ago
(HT Archives)
Updated on Feb 07, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Less than a decade ago, Subramaniyan co-founded a locality-based civic group, Spark, along with a marine biologist T D Babu.
94-year-old Kamakshi Subramaniyan filing her nomination to contest in the Chennai urban local body polls. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:47 AM IST
The victims were returning to Anantapur, after attending the marriage of state Bharatiya Janata Party executive committee member Kora Venkatappa’s daughter at Bellary in the morning.
The accident happened at Katalapalli village of Vidapanakal block on Anantapur-Bellary highway. (HT Archives (Photo for representation))
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:43 AM IST
The talks were held following a massive ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ rally held by thousands of employees and teachers on Thursday.
The talks were held following a massive ‘Chalo Vijayawada’ rally held by thousands of employees and teachers on Thursday. (HT Photo)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:41 AM IST
The state government has decided to induct 7,500 more NCC cadets annually with an allocation of
₹1,200 per cadet, and 75 more NCC units would be started in schools and colleges.
Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai says a special programme is being formulated to impart self defence training on par with military training for women. (PTI)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:40 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Bengaluru
IAS officer Sivasankar may face action after main accused Suresh says the officer was aware of her activities
IAS officer M Sivasankar (HT Archives)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:39 AM IST
In its bulletin, the health department said 19,800 people were discharged, taking the total number of recoveries to 3,758,997 while the active cases stood at 97,781.
A total of 129,337 samples were tested in the state including 99,023 RT-PCR tests on Sunday, taking the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 6.27 crore. (PTI File)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Bengaluru
Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former prime minister H D Deve Gowda and former chief ministers of the state on Sunday joined millions of others to condole the demise of iconic playback singer and Bharat Ratna recipient Lata Mangeshkar
The state government has announced a two-day mourning in honour of the doyen of Indian music and Bharat Ratna awardee Lata Mangeshkar, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday. (HT)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:38 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India , Bengaluru
The chief minister also campaigned for party candidates at Koil, Aligarh City and Charra assembly seats of Aligarh district.
UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath during an election campaign in support of Rajesh Chaudhary, BJP candidate from Mant Constituency for the upcoming UP assembly polls, in Mathura on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO)
Published on Feb 07, 2022 12:37 AM IST