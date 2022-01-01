Breaking News: 12 dead, 13 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine in J&K

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Jan 01, 2022 07:49 AM IST
Vaishno Devi stampede: J&K admin announces ex-gratia of ₹10 lakh to those dead
Jammu and Kashmir LG Manoj Sinha announced an ex-gratia of Rs10 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives after the stampede at Vaishno Devi. He also said ₹2 lakh would be given to the injured. Shrine board will bear the cost of the treatment of injured, he added.
Jan 01, 2022 07:23 AM IST
12 dead, 13 injured in stampede at Vaishno Devi: J&K Police
As many as 12 people died and 13 others were injured in the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine, reports ANI citing Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbagh Singh.
“The incident occurred around 2.45 am, and as per initial reports, an argument broke out which resulted in people pushing each other, followed by stampede,” he said.
Vaishno Devi stampede: PM announces ₹2 lakh ex-gratia to families of those dead, ₹50,000 to injured
PM Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh each to the families of those who lost their lives at the stampede at Vaishno Devi shrine. Also, ₹50,000 would be given to those injured, he said. The amount would be given from the PMNRF.
Jan 01, 2022 07:15 AM IST
‘Extremely saddened’ says PM Modi on deaths due to stampede at Vaishno Devi
PM Modi said that he took stock of the situation at Vaishno Devi shrine in Jammu and Kashmir, where at least 12 people died due to a stampede earlier today.
“Extremely saddened by the loss of lives due to a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon. Spoke to JK LG Shri @manojsinha_Ji, Ministers Shri @DrJitendraSingh Ji, @nityanandraibjp Ji and took stock of the situation,” Modi tweeted.
Jan 01, 2022 07:12 AM IST
PM Modi wishes ‘abundance of joy and good health’ in New Year greetings
Happy 2022!
May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives.
May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters. pic.twitter.com/dHoaD4tbpk
Prime Minister Narendra Modi wished the country on New Year 2022. “Happy 2022! May this year bring abundance of joy and good health in everyone’s lives. May we keep scaling new heights of progress and prosperity, and work even harder to fulfil the dreams of our great freedom fighters,” he tweeted.
Jan 01, 2022 07:05 AM IST
Update: 12 dead in stampede at J&K's Vaishno Devi shrine
At least 12 people died in the stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine in Katra, Jammu and Kashmir, reports ANI citing block medical officer Gopal Dutt. “Casualties from Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and 1 from J&K. More details awaited. Injured being taken to Naraina Hospital after rescue,” he said.
Jan 01, 2022 07:03 AM IST
At least 6 people dead in stampede at J&K's Vaishno Devi shrine
At least six people died after a stampede at Mata Vaishno Devi Bhawan, reports ANI citing officials.
“Exact number not there yet. Their post mortem will be done. Injured being taken to Naraina hospital, total number of injured not confirmed either,” said Dr Gopal Dutt, block medical officer, Community Health Centre..
