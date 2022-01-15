Breaking: Media reports on undercount of Covid-19 deaths ‘baseless', says Centre
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 07:27 AM
PM Modi to interact with startups today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with startups today at 10:30 am via video conferencing; startups to make presentations before PM on six themes including Growing from Roots; Nudging the DNA; From Local to Global etc.
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 06:51 AM
Chief of Army Staff Gen Naravane extends greetings on Army Day
Chief of Army Staff General MM Naravane conveys felicitations and warm wishes to All Ranks of the Indian Army, veterans and their Families on the occasion of 74th Army Day.
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 06:38 AM
People visit Sabarimala temple for Makaravilakku festival
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 06:08 AM
Intel agencies suspect Russia's ground invasion of Ukraine in next 30 days: White House
Intelligence agencies monitoring Russian cyber operations against Ukraine believe Russia’s pattern of activity could signal a ground invasion of Ukraine within the next 30 days, the White House said on Friday.
Sat, 15 Jan 2022 06:05 AM
Media reports on ‘significant undercount’ of Covid-19 deaths ‘baseless, misleading’, says Centre
The central government on Friday refuted media reports alleging a "significant undercount" of COVID-19 deaths in the first two waves in India, saying that these are baseless, misleading and ill-informed.
"It is clarified that such media reports are fallacious and ill-informed. They are not based on facts and are mischievous in nature. India has a very robust system of birth and death reporting which is based on a Statute and is carried out regularly from the Gram Panchayat level to the District-level and State level. The whole exercise is carried out under the overall oversight of the Registrar General of India (RGI)," the ministry of health and family welfare said.