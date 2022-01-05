Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today, launch projects worth 42,750 crore

  Breaking news updates January 5, 2022:
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

  • Wed, 05 Jan 2022 07:36 AM

    Election Commission to hold virtual meet with top officials in Manipur to take stock of poll preparedness

    The Election Commission has convened a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur on Wednesday ahead of the assembly elections due this year. Read more

  • Wed, 05 Jan 2022 06:32 AM

    Flights from Mumbai, Delhi can reach Bengal thrice a week from today as Covid-19 curbs begin

    The recently announced restrictions by the West Bengal government limiting the number of domestic flights from Delhi and Mumbai will come into force from Wednesday (January 5) onwards. Read more

  • Wed, 05 Jan 2022 06:29 AM

    PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today, launch projects worth 42,750 crore

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than 42,750 crore, in Punjab's Ferozepur, on Wednesday. Read more

