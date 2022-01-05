Congress postpones rallies across UP, other poll-bound states, Yogi cancels Noida meet

The Congress on Wednesday postponed its women’s marathon, titled 'Ladki Hun Lad Sakti Hun' across Uttar Pradesh in view of a rise in Covid-19 cases.

At least seven to eight marathons were reportedly planned in Noida, Varanasi and other districts of the states in the coming days.

The UP Congress Committee also wrote to Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra "to cancel big rallies in view of anticipated third Covid-19 wave.

Later, Congress general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal said the party will postpone all major rallies in Uttar Pradesh and other poll-bound states. “We have asked state units to assess the Covid-19 situation in their states and take a decision on holding rallies,” Venugopal was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

According to an NDTV report, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath has also cancelled his rally in Noida on Thursday. The Gautam Buddha Nagar district has one of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the state.

An ANI input said the grand old party also urged the EC to stop Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the chief minister from using government machinery/money for inaugurations and making political statements at these events.

A day ago, a stampede-like situation was reported in a marathon of the Congress in Bareilly. Videos had emerged from the site, which showed some girls tripping and falling to the ground while running in the marathon. Those coming from behind had to suddenly stop, leading to more participants falling down.

Some of the participants have received injuries. The participants were also seen without masks.

The state unit of the Congress, led by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi has been organising the 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am a girl and I can fight) poll campaign with months to go for the assembly elections.

The Uttar Pradesh government has already ordered closure of all schools up to Class 10 till January 15 and extended the night curfew by two hours.

In districts where the number of active cases exceeds 1,000, not more than 100 people will be allowed at marriage ceremonies and other events. Public places like gyms, spas, cinema halls, banquet halls and restaurants will operate at 50 per cent capacity.

The night curfew will be imposed from 10pm to 6 am from Thursday, according to a statement.

