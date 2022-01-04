Stampede-like scene at Congress marathon in UP; 'human nature' says party leader

A stampede-like situation was reported in a ‘women marathon’ organised by the Congress party in Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly on Tuesday. The event was organised by the party under its 'Ladki Hoon, Lad Sakti Hoon' (I am a girl and I can fight) poll campaign in UP, where assembly elections are due this year. The slogan was coined by party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.

Videos have emerged from the site, which show some girls tripping and falling to the ground while running in the marathon. Those coming from behind had to suddenly stop, leading to more participants falling down.

Shocking visuals from Bareilly, #UttarPradesh!!



A stampede like situation has occurred at the Congress marathon. Several girls fell & have been hurt. Thankfully no lives were lost. Is it right to play with human lives to fulfill your political ambitions, @priyankagandhi ji?? pic.twitter.com/lkWXYrKDbw — Priti Gandhi - प्रीति गांधी (@MrsGandhi) January 4, 2022

Some of the participants have received injuries. The participants were also seen without masks, despite rising coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases.

Reacting to the mishap, Congress leader and former Bareilly mayor Supriya Aron said there is nothing to worry. “When a stampede can happen in Vaishno Devi, these are just girls. It is human nature. But I want to apologise.”

She further said that it could also be a conspiracy against the Congress, due to its increasing mass base ahead of the elections.

At least three participants have been sent to hospital after getting injured in the stampede-like situation. The police have reached the spot and started investigation.

A similar marathon was organised in state capital Lucknow on December 28. Women took part in the five-kilometre-long marathon in presence of senior leaders, including UPCC president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Youth Congress president Srinivas B V.

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is also the state party in-charge and is working for the revival of the Congress in Uttar Pradesh, has made a slew of promises to the women, including giving 40 per cent tickets to women candidates in the coming assembly polls.