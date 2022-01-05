Home / India News / Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today, launch projects worth 42,750 crore
Breaking LIVE: PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today, launch projects worth 42,750 crore

  Breaking news updates January 5, 2022:
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 05, 2022 07:36 AM IST

    Election Commission to hold virtual meet with top officials in Manipur to take stock of poll preparedness

    The Election Commission has convened a virtual meeting with top officials and representatives of political parties from Manipur on Wednesday ahead of the assembly elections due this year. Read more

  • Jan 05, 2022 06:32 AM IST

    Flights from Mumbai, Delhi can reach Bengal thrice a week from today as Covid-19 curbs begin

    The recently announced restrictions by the West Bengal government limiting the number of domestic flights from Delhi and Mumbai will come into force from Wednesday (January 5) onwards. Read more

  • Jan 05, 2022 06:29 AM IST

    PM Modi to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today, launch projects worth 42,750 crore

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth more than 42,750 crore, in Punjab's Ferozepur, on Wednesday. Read more

7 injured as fishermen clash over use of ‘ring net’ in Visakhapatnam

A large group of policemen rushed to the spot to pacify the fishermen in Visakhapatnam and prevent further incidents. Police pickets have also been set up to prevent further clashes between the two groups.
One of the boats set on fire during clashes between fishermen.(ANI Photo)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 07:20 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Night curfews in Punjab, Bihar; more curbs as Covid-19 infections rise

The night curfew in Punjab will be in effect from 10pm to 5am each day till January 15, according to a government statement. A similar statement was issued by the Bihar government imposing a night curfew from 10pm till 5 am till January 21.
Punjab Police personnel checking the documents of a scooter rider during the night curfew in Ludhiana.(Gurpreet Singh/HT file photo)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 06:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Patna/chandigarh
india news

LIVE: PM to visit Punjab's Ferozepur today, launch projects worth 42,750 crore

Updated on Jan 05, 2022 07:36 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

Flights from Mumbai, Delhi can reach Bengal thrice a week from today

  • Following the initial announcement on Sunday, the West Bengal government allowed flights from Delhi and Mumbai to land in the state twice a week. However, the decision was reviewed and in a fresh letter on Tuesday, it was announced that the restrictions have been changed to thrice a week.
The restrictions on flights from Delhi and Mumbai come after the West Bengal government last week announced a ban on all international flights coming to Kolkata from the United Kingdom.(HT File Photo)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 06:22 AM IST
Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

‘Rise in foeticide, unwed mothers: Odisha child rights panel opposes marriage age law

Odisha child rights panel, or OSCPCR, said since juvenile justice laws only provide for supporting vulnerable children up to the age of 18, there will be no space to support vulnerable child bride older than 18 years after being rescued from a child marriage
On the bill to raise marriage age for girls to 21, Odisha’s OSCPCR chief Sandhyabati Pradhan underlined that change of legislation in isolation will never be able to stop child marriages unless there is socio-behavioural change among parents and community.
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:20 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

5,644 drug peddlers held in city in 2021, say Bengaluru police

For police who are used to seeing drugs coming in from outside state and country to Bengaluru, witnessing a manufacturing unit in city was new
In 2021, the Bengaluru police have arrested 5,644 drug peddlers in 4,275 cases and seized drugs worth around <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>59 crore. (Representational image)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:10 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

State has entered third wave of Covid 19: Karnataka health minister

Karnataka health minister Dr K Sudhakar on Tuesday said the third Covid-19 wave has set in the state, and Bengaluru will be an epicentre this time
Placards with a message " We wish you Covid free New Year 2022" is seen on the chest of medical staff wearing PPE, inside MS Ramaiah hospital in Bengaluru on December 31, 2021. (PTI)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:05 AM IST
ByArun Dev, Bengaluru
india news

Will continue padyatra even if lockdown is imposed: Karnataka Congress

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president DK Shivakumar Tuesday said even if the government imposes a lockdown, the Opposition party will take out the padayatra (political march) demanding implementation of Mekedatu project
Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president DK Shivakumar . (File photo)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 01:02 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Schools shut, Karnataka govt imposes weekend curfew from January 6 as Covid cases surge

The decisions were announced by the Karnataka revenue minister R Ashok, following a meeting called by chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday evening
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj S Bommai holds a meeting with state cabinet ministers, senior officials, and experts regarding the Covid-19 situation in the state, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. (ANI)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 12:57 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Jaishankar reviews bilateral ties with US, Russia ahead of talks

Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday that he had a broad-ranging conversation on Monday night with US secretary of state Antony Blinken that covered “current bilateral issues, Indo-Pacific and pressing global matters”
External affairs minister S Jaishankar S Jaishankar has reviewed bilateral relations with his American and Russian counterparts this week. (ANI)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 06:07 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Kerala says no to night curfew, curbs to stay

The decision was taken at the core committee meeting on pandemic, chaired by chief minister (CM) Pinarayi Vijayan. During the meeting, some experts contended that there was no point in continuing with the night curfew as movement of people during night hours is limited in the state.
Night curfew was in force for four days from December 30 to January 2 to avoid big gathering during New Year celebrations. (REUTERS)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Holkars’ property case: SC fines petitioner for allegations against high court

“You cannot slap and then say sorry...this practice must stop now,” observed a bench of justices AM Khanwilkar and CT Ravikumar, as it came down heavily on Vijay Singh Pal, who claimed to be a whistleblower of the alleged scam in sale and transfer of properties by the Indore-based trust that managed properties in several states
The Supreme Court fined a petitioner <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>25 lakh for raising “contemptuous allegations” against the Uttarakhand high court in a case pertaining to the sale and transfer of properties by a trust of the erstwhile royal family of Holkars (Archive)
Updated on Jan 05, 2022 06:07 AM IST
ByUtkarsh Anand
india news

Stalin distributes face masks on Chennai roads amid Covid surge 

In a video Stalin shared on Twitter, he is seen helping a man wear a surgical mask and distributing masks to people and children.
Tamil Nadu reported 2,731 new Covid-19 cases on Tuesday with Chennai registering the highest-- 1,489, according to the health department. (HT)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Farmers’ stir over new Amaravati municipality

According to the notification, which was issued on Monday, the state government has proposed to the Amaravati Capital City Municipal Corporation (ACCMC) to develop the area into a full-fledged urban agglomeration.
While the planned capital city comprised 29 villages, the proposed ACCMC compromises only 16 of them, which fall under the Thullur block. (Agencies)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 12:36 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Jagan seeks Centre’s nod for new national highway

Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Tuesday requested the Centre to approve a national highway from Visakhapatnam port to Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district, where a new greenfield international airport is coming up
An official release from the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated that he had made a representation to this effect to union minister for transport and highways Nitin Gadkari during an hour-long meeting in New Delhi on Tuesday morning. (ANI)
Published on Jan 05, 2022 12:34 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
