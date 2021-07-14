Home / India News / Breaking News: Haryana is not holding back even a single drop of water, says CM
Breaking News: Haryana is not holding back even a single drop of water, says CM

  • Breaking News Updates July 14, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 06:05 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 14, 2021 06:03 AM IST

    Not a single drop of water is being held: Haryana CM on Delhi water crisis

    Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar hit out over Delhi government's claims of the state holding back its fair share of water from the Yamuna leading to a water crisis in the national capital. "Delhi CM has a habit of promoting&praising himself. We're releasing water as per SC's order. Not a single drop of water is being held. We require 1.5 times more drinking water but we give it to them. Delhi & Haryana aren't different, we're neighbours," he told ANI.

  • JUL 14, 2021 05:26 AM IST

    Encounter underway in Pulwama

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also be virtually inaugurating three additional projects, an aquatic gallery, a robotic gallery and a nature park on the same day at the Science City in Ahmedabad(PTI photo)
india news

PM Modi to inaugurate 5-star hotel built atop Gandhinagar railway station

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Ayshee Bhaduri | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 05:59 AM IST
  • The luxury hotel has 318 rooms and will be operated by a private entity. It is spread across 7,400 square meters and has been built at a cost of 790 crore
NDRF personnel continues rescue operations following flash floods at Boh village.(ANI)
india news

Punjabi Sufi singer Manmeet Singh's body found in Kangra after flash flood

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 05:36 AM IST
Manmeet Singh is one of the brothers of Punjab's famous Sain brothers, known for their Sufi rendition.
india news

Live: Haryana is not holding back even a single drop of water, says CM

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 14, 2021 06:05 AM IST
  • Breaking News Updates July 14, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI Photo)
india news

Covid-19: Modi flags crowding in hills as 3rd wave trigger

By Rhythma Kaul, Utpal Parashar, New Delhi, Guwahati
PUBLISHED ON JUL 14, 2021 03:13 AM IST
  • The Prime Minister’s remarks came at a time when tourist hot spots have recorded large crowds, forcing some to cap the number of guests permitted at hotels and guest houses.
READ FULL STORY
