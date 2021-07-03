Home / India News / Breaking news: Bharat Biotech says has completed final analysis for Covaxin, claims 77.8% efficacy
Live

Breaking news: Bharat Biotech says has completed final analysis for Covaxin, claims 77.8% efficacy

Breaking News Updates July 3, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 03, 2021 07:17 AM IST

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUL 03, 2021 07:14 AM IST

    Bharat Biotech says has completed final analysis for Covaxin, claims 77.8% efficacy

    Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said on Saturday that its has completed the final analysis of its vaccine Covaxin as a part of phase III clinical trials, after evaluating 130 confirmed cases. The vaccine's efficacy was demonstrated at 77.8% against asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.

  • JUL 03, 2021 06:58 AM IST

    Uttarakhand BJP meeting today after Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation

    The Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be holding its legislature party meeting on Saturday to decide on a new chief minister of the state after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the post. Uttarakhand BJP President Madan Kaushik said the meeting will be held at 3pm and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the central observer.

  • JUL 03, 2021 05:47 AM IST

    Brazil reports 65,165 new Covid-19 cases, 1,857 more deaths

    Brazil's caseload of the Covid-19 disease climbed to 18,687,469 after 65,165 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry. As many as 1,857 more succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 521,952.

A health worker prepares a dose of the Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination center set up at the Delhi Municipal Corp. Public Health Center in the Daryagunj area of New Delhi, India. (Sumit Dayal / Bloomberg)
A health worker prepares a dose of the Bharat Biotech Ltd. Covaxin vaccine at a Covid-19 vaccination center set up at the Delhi Municipal Corp. Public Health Center in the Daryagunj area of New Delhi, India. (Sumit Dayal / Bloomberg)
india news

Bharat Biotech says completed final analysis for Covaxin, claims 77.8% efficacy

By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Citing pre-print data, the pharmaceutical claimed that an overall efficacy of 77.8% has been found in Covaxin.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The government is running no such scheme, PIB's Fact Check handle said in a tweet.(File Photo)
The government is running no such scheme, PIB's Fact Check handle said in a tweet.(File Photo)
india news

Govt giving 4,000 to all under Covid scheme? Here's the truth

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 06:22 AM IST
The Centre has announced a slew of measures amid the economic distress during the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions put in place to curb the rising cases of Covid-19 across the country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A view of the Parliament House in New Delhi, India. (Mohd Zakir / HT Archive)
A view of the Parliament House in New Delhi, India. (Mohd Zakir / HT Archive)
india news

Monsoon session of Parliament to commence on July 19

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUL 03, 2021 06:11 AM IST
The Monsoon session of the Parliament will be held amid the second wave of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), albeit with necessary protocols. Not unlike the last session, arrangements are being made this time, too, to accommodate the MPs on a social distancing basis.
READ FULL STORY
Close
india news

Breaking news: Final analysis for Covaxin completed, says Bharat Biotech

By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 03, 2021 07:17 AM IST
Breaking News Updates July 3, 2021:
READ FULL STORY
