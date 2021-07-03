Breaking news: Bharat Biotech says has completed final analysis for Covaxin, claims 77.8% efficacy
JUL 03, 2021 07:14 AM IST
Bharat Biotech says has completed final analysis for Covaxin, claims 77.8% efficacy
Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech said on Saturday that its has completed the final analysis of its vaccine Covaxin as a part of phase III clinical trials, after evaluating 130 confirmed cases. The vaccine's efficacy was demonstrated at 77.8% against asymptomatic Covid-19 patients.
JUL 03, 2021 06:58 AM IST
Uttarakhand BJP meeting today after Uttarakhand CM Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation
The Uttarakhand unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be holding its legislature party meeting on Saturday to decide on a new chief minister of the state after Tirath Singh Rawat resigned from the post. Uttarakhand BJP President Madan Kaushik said the meeting will be held at 3pm and Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar will be the central observer.
JUL 03, 2021 05:47 AM IST
Brazil reports 65,165 new Covid-19 cases, 1,857 more deaths
Brazil's caseload of the Covid-19 disease climbed to 18,687,469 after 65,165 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, according to the health ministry. As many as 1,857 more succumbed to the viral disease, taking the death toll to 521,952.