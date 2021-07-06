Home / India News / Breaking News: Delimitation Commission to arrive on four-day visit to J&K today
Live

Breaking News: Delimitation Commission to arrive on four-day visit to J&K today

  Breaking News Updates July 6, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:42 AM IST

  • JUL 06, 2021 07:42 AM IST

    Germany lifts ban on travellers from delta variant hit India, other countries

    Germany lifted a ban on travellers from India, the UK and three other countries, where the delta variant of coronavirus has been found in the samples of Covid-19 patients. Read More

  • JUL 06, 2021 05:22 AM IST

    Delimitation Commission to arrive on four-day visit to J&K

    The Delimitation Commission led by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai will arrive in J&K on a four-day visit to interact with political leaders and civil society groups, among others, to gather first-hand inputs to carve out new constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.

Several other parts of northwest India continued to record hot weather conditions.(Rahul Raut/HT File Photo)
india news

Heat wave: 10 hottest places in India where sun gets scorching

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 07:19 AM IST
The northern plains of India are experiencing hot weather conditions, according to India meteorological department. Even high altitude places like Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir are recording higher than normal temperatures.
The visit will conclude on July 9.(AP)
india news

Delimitation Commission to arrive in Jammu and Kashmir today, to meet leaders

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 06:27 AM IST
Barring the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), all other major political parties including the National Conference (NC), the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the CPI(M) and the National Panthers Party (NPP) are indecisive about meeting the commission's members.
The 84-year-old Stan Swamy was arrested by the NIA on October 8 last year and was lodged at the Taloja jail.(Diwakar Prasad/ HT file photo)
india news

‘Stan Swamy’s death a custodial killing’, claims Goa Cong; to hold protest today

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 06:24 AM IST
Stan Swamy, one of the accused in the Elgar Parishad case, also referred to as the Bhima Koregaon violence, passed away on Monday. Swamy had suffered a cardiac arrest at 4am, Dr Ian D’souza of the Holy Family Hospital told the Bombay high court on Monday during a hearing on his bail plea, adding that he was declared dead at 1.30pm
Arshdeep Singh was received by his family members at Delhi airport on Monday.(ANI Photo)
india news

Indian student with kidney disorder airlifted from Melbourne, family thanks govt

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 05:51 AM IST
Arshdeep Singh was diagnosed with chronic renal failure at a hospital in Melbourne last month. The Covid-19 restrictions made it difficult for the family to obtain visa. Then the governments of both the countries stepped in and the 25-year-old finally made it home.
