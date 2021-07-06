Breaking News: Delimitation Commission to arrive on four-day visit to J&K today
- Breaking News Updates July 6, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Follow all the updates here:
-
JUL 06, 2021 07:42 AM IST
Germany lifts ban on travellers from delta variant hit India, other countries
Germany lifted a ban on travellers from India, the UK and three other countries, where the delta variant of coronavirus has been found in the samples of Covid-19 patients. Read More
-
JUL 06, 2021 05:22 AM IST
Delimitation Commission to arrive on four-day visit to J&K
The Delimitation Commission led by Justice (retd) Ranjana Prakash Desai will arrive in J&K on a four-day visit to interact with political leaders and civil society groups, among others, to gather first-hand inputs to carve out new constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir.