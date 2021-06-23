Breaking news updates: Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pakistan
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 07:45 AM
US VP Kamala Harris casts vote to confirm Kiran Ahuja as OPM head
US Vice President Kamala Harris has cast her tie-breaking vote in the divided Senate to confirm the nomination of Indian-American Kiran Ahuja as Office of Personnel Management head. The OPM is a federal agency responsible to manage more than two million civil servants of the United States.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 07:18 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 4.5 hits Pakistan
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 07:02 AM
Thailand reports new daily record of 51 Covid-19 deaths
Thailand reported on Wednesday a new daily record of 51 Covid-19 fatalities, bringing total deaths to 1,744 since the pandemic started last year.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 06:59 AM
Mizoram reported 4,124 total active cases of Covid-19
Mizoram reported 4,124 total active cases of Covid-19, 103 recoveries and 1 death, yesterday.
Total cases in the state at 17,979 and recovery rate at 76.59%.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 06:50 AM
Hunger, drought, disease: UN climate report reveals dire health threats
Hunger, drought and disease will afflict tens of millions more people within decades, according to a draft UN assessment that lays bare the dire human health consequences of a warming planet.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 06:35 AM
China reports 24 new Covid-19 cases vs 25 a day earlier
China on Wednesday reported 24 new coronavirus cases in the mainland for June 22, compared with 25 cases a day earlier, the health authority said.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 06:10 AM
Covid-19 alert issued for Australia-New Zealand flights
Passengers on two flights between Australia and New Zealand have been ordered to immediately isolate and undergo Covid-19 testing after authorities traced a traveller who tested positive in Sydney after visiting Wellington.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 05:54 AM
Kerala govt moots helpline for dowry harassment after woman tortured to death by husband
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has promised a 24-hour helpline to report any dowry harassment case in view of a suspected case of suicide by a 24-year-old woman from Kollam district, after being allegedly tortured for dowry by her husband.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 05:43 AM
Swedish court upholds ban on tech giant Huawei
A Swedish court has upheld a ban on Chinese telecoms giant Huawei Technologies selling 5G equipment in the country, following Stockholm's decision to bar the company in October last year.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 05:22 AM
India e-commerce rules cast cloud over Amazon, Walmart and local rivals
New Indian e-commerce rules will raise costs for all online retailers but particularly Amazon and Walmart's Flipkart as they may have to review their business structures, senior industry sources told Reuters.
Wed, 23 Jun 2021 05:12 AM
Lawmaker from Imran Khan's party questions own govt's federal budget
Major (Retd.) Tahir Sadiq, a lawmaker from Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), raised questions on his own government's federal budget, asking how will the ruling party overcome the ₹3 trillion deficit.