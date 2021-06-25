Home / India News / Breaking News: 1 killed, several injured as Delhi bus loses control
Live

Breaking News: 1 killed, several injured as Delhi bus loses control

  Breaking News Updates June 21, 2021:
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 05:49 AM IST

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • JUN 25, 2021 05:48 AM IST

    Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Kabul

    Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude strikes 43 km North of Kabul, Afghanistan today at 04:34:44 IST, syas National Center for Seismology.

  • JUN 25, 2021 05:30 AM IST

    1 killed, several injured as Delhi bus loses control

    One person was killed and four others were injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) cluster bus rammed into a traffic police booth near Sarai Rohilla in Delhi. Read More

Pro-Palestinian demonstrators attend a protest following a flare-up of Israeli-Palestinian violence, in London, United Kingdom. (Reuters / Representational Image)
india news

At UN, India bats for 'independent, democratic' state of Palestine

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Joydeep Bose
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 06:21 AM IST
India's comments come in the backdrop of recent escalations in the conflict between Israel and Palestine after a series of missile strikes from the Israel Defence Forces earmarked civilian settlements in the Gaza Strip, violating a ceasefire arrangement on June 16 that was in place since May 21.
india news

"If I get a chance to travel solo next time I will refuse. It is good for once in a lifetime experience. It was very boring," said SP Singh Oberoi.(ANI)
india news

Lone passenger flies like ‘maharaja’

By Neha Tripathi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 25, 2021 06:08 AM IST
The businessman and philanthropist SP Singh Oberoi who took the three-hour flight on Wednesday found that he was the only passenger in the aircraft.
The Supreme Court dismissed the Andhra government's affidavit on Thursday, saying it is not convinced of the precautionary measures suggested by the state.(Reuters)
india news

Andhra cancels Class 12 exam after apex court’s warning

PTI | , Amaravati
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 04:06 AM IST
State education minister A Suresh said decision to cancel the exams was taken as it was difficult to adhere to the SC’s July 31 deadline to complete the process.
