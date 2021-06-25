Breaking News: 1 killed, several injured as Delhi bus loses control
Follow all the updates here:
JUN 25, 2021 05:48 AM IST
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hits Afghanistan's Kabul
Earthquake of 5.3 magnitude strikes 43 km North of Kabul, Afghanistan today at 04:34:44 IST, syas National Center for Seismology.
JUN 25, 2021 05:30 AM IST
1 killed, several injured as Delhi bus loses control
One person was killed and four others were injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) cluster bus rammed into a traffic police booth near Sarai Rohilla in Delhi. Read More
