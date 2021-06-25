Home / Cities / Delhi News / 1 killed, 4 injured after cluster bus rams into traffic police booth in Delhi
Further probe in the matter is underway.(HT photo)
Further probe in the matter is underway.(HT photo)
delhi news

1 killed, 4 injured after cluster bus rams into traffic police booth in Delhi

  • Two police and one traffic police personnel were among those injured. The bus driver is absconding.
READ FULL STORY
ANI | , Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 05:24 AM IST

One person was killed and four others were injured when a Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) cluster bus rammed into a traffic police booth near Sarai Rohilla in Delhi.

Two police and one traffic police personnel were among those injured. The bus driver is absconding.

As per a Delhi Police officer, "Road accident took place near Sarai Rohilla. Additional Sub-Inspector Govind, inspector Rishipal, Rohini Traffic Circle inspector Kishan Kumar were injured in the accident when the DTC cluster bus entered the traffic police booth. One person who died in the accident, has not been identified yet. The name of the other injured person is Ram Kumar. A total of five people have been injured."

"As per the preliminary investigation, it seems that the brakes failed. The bus driver is absconding from the spot," the official added.

Further probe in the matter is underway.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
delhi delhi transport corporation
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.