Home / India News / BREAKING: China's military budget to increase by 7.1% in 2022
Live

BREAKING: China's military budget to increase by 7.1% in 2022

Breaking news updates March 5, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Mar 05, 2022 08:00 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
OPEN APP

Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Mar 05, 2022 07:59 AM IST

    China's military budget to increase by 7.1% in 2022

    China's military budget, the second largest in the world after the United States, is set to increase by 7.1% in 2022, Beijing announced on Saturday as per news agency AFP.

    Some 1.45 trillion yuan ($230 billion) has been set aside for national defence, a government budget report said, as part of a rise in spending for departments to "ensure that they are able to perform their duties".

  • Mar 05, 2022 07:10 AM IST

    Pakistan continues to remain on FATF's grey list

    The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has once again retained Pakistan on the increased monitoring list, also known as the "grey list" and called the country to work on "complex money laundering investigations and prosecutions." 

    This decision was made after the conclusion of the four-day FATF Plenary from March 1-4, reports ANI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news
india news

Maruti Baleno or Tata Altroz? Price, features and spec compared

  • Maruti Suzuki Baleno competes with rivals like Tata Altroz, Hyundai i20, Honda Jazz.
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz are two well equipped competitors in the premium hatchback segment.&nbsp;
Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Tata Altroz are two well equipped competitors in the premium hatchback segment. 
Published on Mar 05, 2022 07:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

New Okinawa electric scooter Okhi 90 to launch on this date: Details here

  • Okinawa Okhi 90 will be a new high-speed electric scooter from the brand.
Okhi 90 electric scooter from Okinawa will take the fight against the rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.
Okhi 90 electric scooter from Okinawa will take the fight against the rivals such as Ola S1 and Simple One.
Published on Mar 05, 2022 07:55 AM IST
Copy Link
Close Story
india news

BREAKING: Pakistan continues to remain on FATF's grey list

Breaking news updates March 5, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times.
Updated on Mar 05, 2022 07:11 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com
india news

At UNSC meet, India seeks safety of atomic facilities after Zaporizhzhia fire

Russia-Ukraine crisis: India’s permanent representative at the UN TS Tirumurti said it was regrettable that the situation in Ukraine worsened since the last UNSC meeting on the situation
Surveillance camera footage shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine on March 4 (Zaporizhzhya NPP via REUTERS)
Surveillance camera footage shows the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant following shelling, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine, in Enerhodar, Zaporizhia Oblast, Ukraine on March 4 (Zaporizhzhya NPP via REUTERS)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 03:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Top court stays order on feeding community dogs

A 2-judge Supreme Court bench issued notice to the Animal Welfare Board (AWB) and the Delhi government on the appeal filed by Humane Foundation for People and Animals (HFPA) against a Delhi high court order of June 24 last year.
Feeding community dogs is a contentious issue in residential areas across the Capital. (HT Archive)
Feeding community dogs is a contentious issue in residential areas across the Capital. (HT Archive)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 02:08 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Massive blaze engulfs Srinagar hospital, rescue operations on

Srinagar: A major fire broke out in the Bone and Joint hospital at Barzulla on Friday night, officials said
HT Image
HT Image
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:55 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Sexual assault charges: 4 cases registered against popular tattoo artist

Kochi police commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam told the HT that four women came forward to register formal complaints after enough persuasion and police have started a search for the accused.
Police said the accused is a popular tattoo artist, and he often shared his images with cinema artists and other VIPs to attract clientele. (Representational photo)
Police said the accused is a popular tattoo artist, and he often shared his images with cinema artists and other VIPs to attract clientele. (Representational photo)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:53 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Sasikala begins southern TN tour to brainstorm with supporters

Chennai V K Sasikala, confidante of late AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa on Friday embarked on a two-day tour of southern Tamil Nadu to meet her supporters
V K Sasikala (PTI)
V K Sasikala (PTI)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:50 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

Centre postpones DefExpo 2022 over ‘logistics problems’

In an expected development just six days ahead of DefExpo 2022, India on Friday said that the defence exhibition has been deferred on account of “logistics problems” faced by participants.
Defence minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting to review the preparations of DefExpo-2022, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Defence minister Rajnath Singh during a meeting to review the preparations of DefExpo-2022, in New Delhi. (PTI)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:49 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRahul Singh, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

‘Thinker and strategist’: General Sunith Francis Rodrigues passes away at 88

General Rodrigues served as the chief of army staff from July 1, 1990 to June 30, 1993. He is survived by his wife, Jean, sons, Neal and Mark, and daughter, Susan Viswanathan.
‘Thinker and strategist’: General Sunith Francis Rodrigues passes away at 88
‘Thinker and strategist’: General Sunith Francis Rodrigues passes away at 88
Updated on Mar 05, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

Coimbatore: Bride’s kin held for threatening to kill intercaste couple

A video is circulating of the young couple Vigneshwar (23) and Sneha (20) screaming for help from inside a white car when it stops at a traffic light in Coimbatore’s busy Race Course area.
Sneha has filed the complaint against her father and her relatives. (Representational photo)
Sneha has filed the complaint against her father and her relatives. (Representational photo)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:48 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent
Close Story
india news

First step taken for ‘better India’: KCR after meeting Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Ranchi After holding a meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that India needs a new direction for a better future and the first step has been taken for a “Better India”
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Jharkhand CM Hemant in Ranchi on Friday. (PTI)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with Jharkhand CM Hemant in Ranchi on Friday. (PTI)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAgencies
Close Story
india news

IAF postpones mega drill Vayu Shakti amid Ukraine crisis

As many as 148 aircraft were supposed to take part in the exercise, the IAF's biggest. It was scheduled to be held at Rajasthan’s Pokhran test facility on March 7.
Air Force fighters performs during the "Vayu Shakti-2019’ in Pokhran, Rajasthan on February 16, 2019. (HT file photo)
Air Force fighters performs during the "Vayu Shakti-2019’ in Pokhran, Rajasthan on February 16, 2019. (HT file photo)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:44 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, New Delh
Close Story
india news

Telangana CM fulfils promise made to Galwan bravehearts, pays 10 lakh to kin of two jawans

Four days after the Galwan valley incident, KCR had announced a cash compensation of 5 crore to the family of Col Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led the forces in the valley and was killed in the clashes with Chinese forces.
KCR, as the Telangana chief minister is known, handed cheques of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh each to the kin of two soldiers from Jharkhand, who laid down their lives in Galwan clashes at a brief event held at the official residence of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi on Friday. (HT Photo)
KCR, as the Telangana chief minister is known, handed cheques of 10 lakh each to the kin of two soldiers from Jharkhand, who laid down their lives in Galwan clashes at a brief event held at the official residence of Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren at Ranchi on Friday. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
india news

Centre to bear Polavaram project costs: Shekhawat

Speaking on this occasion, the Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already assured to work with the state government in the completion of the Polavaram project, which was declared a national project.
Union Jal Sakthi minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed project works. (HT Photo)
Union Jal Sakthi minister Gajendra Singh Shekawat with chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy reviewed project works. (HT Photo)
Published on Mar 05, 2022 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 05, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out