Live BREAKING: China's military budget to increase by 7.1% in 2022 Breaking news updates March 5, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times. By OPEN APP Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here. SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON breaking news Topics Subscribed to newsletter successfully

india news BREAKING: Pakistan continues to remain on FATF's grey list Breaking news updates March 5, 2022: Read latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour. Check out the latest news from India and around the world with Hindustan Times. By