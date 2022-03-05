BREAKING: China's military budget to increase by 7.1% in 2022

Get all the latest news, breaking news, live updates and top headlines top news of the hour from the fields of politics, international, business and sports here.
Mar 05, 2022 07:59 AM IST
China's military budget to increase by 7.1% in 2022
China's military budget, the second largest in the world after the United States, is set to increase by 7.1% in 2022, Beijing announced on Saturday as per news agency AFP.
Some 1.45 trillion yuan ($230 billion) has been set aside for national defence, a government budget report said, as part of a rise in spending for departments to "ensure that they are able to perform their duties".
Mar 05, 2022 07:10 AM IST
Pakistan continues to remain on FATF's grey list
The Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has once again retained Pakistan on the increased monitoring list, also known as the "grey list" and called the country to work on "complex money laundering investigations and prosecutions."
This decision was made after the conclusion of the four-day FATF Plenary from March 1-4, reports ANI.
A 2-judge Supreme Court bench issued notice to the Animal Welfare Board (AWB) and the Delhi government on the appeal filed by Humane Foundation for People and Animals (HFPA) against a Delhi high court order of June 24 last year.
Ranchi
After holding a meeting with Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren in Ranchi on Friday, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao said that India needs a new direction for a better future and the first step has been taken for a “Better India”
Four days after the Galwan valley incident, KCR had announced a cash compensation of ₹5 crore to the family of Col Bikkumalla Santosh Babu, who led the forces in the valley and was killed in the clashes with Chinese forces.
Speaking on this occasion, the Union minister said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had already assured to work with the state government in the completion of the Polavaram project, which was declared a national project.