Breaking: Rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada amid Cyclone Asani warning
Live

Breaking: Rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada amid Cyclone Asani warning

Updated on May 11, 2022 05:41 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Wed, 11 May 2022 05:41 AM

    Rain lashes parts of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh

  • Wed, 11 May 2022 05:37 AM

    6.7-magnitude quake hits 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina: USGS

    An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina at 23:06:28 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.

    The epicentre, with a depth of 235.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.621 degrees south latitude and 66.884 degrees west longitude.

