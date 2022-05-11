Breaking: Rain lashes parts of Andhra Pradesh's Kakinada amid Cyclone Asani warning
Wed, 11 May 2022 05:41 AM
Rain lashes parts of Kakinada district in Andhra Pradesh
Wed, 11 May 2022 05:37 AM
6.7-magnitude quake hits 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina: USGS
An earthquake with a magnitude of 6.7 jolted 87 km NW of San Antonio de los Cobres, Argentina at 23:06:28 GMT on Tuesday, the US Geological Survey said.
The epicentre, with a depth of 235.0 km, was initially determined to be at 23.621 degrees south latitude and 66.884 degrees west longitude.