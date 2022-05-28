Breaking: PM Modi to begin 2-day Gujarat visit today
Sat, 28 May 2022 05:34 AM
PM Modi to visit Gujarat today
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tour Gujarat on Saturday during which he will visit a newly-built hospital, address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions and inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant, his office said.
Sat, 28 May 2022 05:30 AM
13 arrested for running interstate ultrasound racket, reports ANI
13 arrested for running interstate ultrasound racket to determine whether foetus of pregnant women was male or female. On detecting a foetus as female, they would arrange for abortion. Prime accused running this center for past few yrs: News agency ANI quotes Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M