Live

Breaking: PM Modi to begin 2-day Gujarat visit today

Updated on May 28, 2022 05:36 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Follow all the updates here:

  • Sat, 28 May 2022 05:34 AM

    PM Modi to visit Gujarat today

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi will tour Gujarat on Saturday during which he will visit a newly-built hospital, address a seminar of leaders of various cooperative institutions and inaugurate a Nano Urea (liquid) plant, his office said.

  • Sat, 28 May 2022 05:30 AM

    13 arrested for running interstate ultrasound racket, reports ANI

    13 arrested for running interstate ultrasound racket to determine whether foetus of pregnant women was male or female. On detecting a foetus as female, they would arrange for abortion. Prime accused running this center for past few yrs: News agency ANI quotes Berhampur SP Saravana Vivek M

Topics
breaking news
