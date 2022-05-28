Home / World News / Argentina, Ireland…: Which countries reported Monkeypox cases in last 48 hours
Argentina, Ireland…: Which countries reported Monkeypox cases in last 48 hours

Monkeypox outbreak: Ireland reported its first case of Monkeypox on Saturday, with the health agency saying that a separate suspected case is also being probed and the test results are awaited.
Around 200 suspected or confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported from 20 countries,
Around 200 suspected or confirmed cases of Monkeypox have been reported from 20 countries, (Reuters)
Published on May 28, 2022 06:57 PM IST
Written by Aryan Prakash

The Monkeypox cases continue to rise across the world, with more than 200 suspected or confirmed cases being reported from across 20 countries. A World Health Organisation (WHO) official feared there would be a community transmission, even as the global health body said that it was containable if the measures were put into place right now, Reuters had reported.

The Americas and Europe have witnessed a higher surge in infections, but the Monkeypox cases have also been reported in Australia and the Middle East.

Here are the countries where the Monkeypox infections were reported in the last 48 hours.

Ireland
Ireland confirmed its first case of Monkeypox on Saturday, Reuters reported. The Health Service Executive (HSE) said in a statement that a separate suspected case is also being probed and the test results are awaited.

Argentina
The Latin American country confirmed two cases on Friday, the Associated Press has reported. The health ministry said that a man from Buenos Aires who had travelled to Spain, has Monkeypox and had symptoms of lesion and fever. Later, the government said that a suspected case involving a resident of Spain who had arrived in Argentina earlier this week also tested positive. He presented lesions compatible with Monkeypox.

Finland

Finland on Friday reported its first case of Monkeypox infection in a patient, Bloomberg quoted the Helsinki University Hospital. According to the hospital, the patient is now recovering, the source of the infection is known and the close contacts have been mapped.

Italy

Italy's health ministry said on Friday total Monkeypox cases in the country had risen to 12, while one was still under scrutiny, Reuters reported. Several other cases of Monkeypox have recently been reported in countries outside of Africa, where most infections had been detected so far.

Canada
The North American country's public health agency confirmed ten new cases of Monkeypox in Canada, including the first case in Ontario province. The country's total count stands at 26 cases, with Quebec accounting for 25 infections, Reuters said.

United States

 

The United States said it had identified nine Monkeypox cases in seven states, some in individuals who did not have a recent history of international travel. As of Wednesday, the nine cases were confirmed in Massachusetts, Florida, Utah, Washington, California, Virginia and New York, the U.S. Centers for Diseases Control and Prevention (CDC) said.

monkeypox
