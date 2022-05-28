Sri Lanka marks 50th day of 'Go Rajapaksa' protest: What we know so far
Organisers of protests demanding the resignation of Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa amid the country's worst economic crisis on Saturday said they will intense agitation marches with wider participation as the ongoing anti-government protest entered its 50th day.
Sri Lanka’s economic crisis has created political unrest with a protest occupying the entrance to the president's office demanding his resignation continuing for the past 49 days.
Here are top updates on anti-government protests in Sri Lanka:
> Saturday marks the 50th day of the 'Go Rajapaksa' protest which has also seen the death of an MP of the ruling party.
> “The continuous protest demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has reached its 50th day today. The day is to be marked with protest marches with wider participation,” one of the organisers said.
> The ongoing crisis has already forced prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, the elder brother of the president, to resign on May 9.
> There has been a demand for President Rajapaksa to also resign however, he has refused to do so.
Beginning of the protests
> It started on April 9 when protesters walked into the Galle Face promenade in central Colombo and camped there blocking the entry gate to Rajapaksa’s presidential office. They expanded activities at the site by naming it GGG ‘Gota Go Gama (village).
> Volunteers delivered food and drink at the site as numbers swelled in participation with every passing day.
> The chorus for the resignation of Rajapaksa gathered momentum as people came to be hit by the ongoing worsening economic conditions - long queues at fuel pumps and cooking gas stores, scarcities of essentials, businesses slumping, and extended hours of power cuts.
Protest turns violent
> On May 9, a group of government supporters attacked the site injuring the protesters. A backlash followed forcing the country into a curfew. In the violence ensued at least 10 people died.
> Properties of some 78 ruling party politicians were attacked or suffered arson.
> On the same evening prime minister Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned and Ranil Wickremesinghe an Opposition politician, replaced him.
(With inputs from PTI)
-
US: 3 wounded in shooting in Chicago neighbourhood
Three people were shot and wounded on Friday in a neighborhood west of Chicago, authorities said. The Chicago Police Department said a man was sitting in a parked car with a woman standing by his driver side window when both were struck with gunfire at about 10:15 p.m. in South Austin, the Chicago Sun-Times reported. No additional details about the shooting were immediately made available.
-
Beijing to relax Covid-19 curbs in some areas from Sunday
Beijing will ease curbs in some low-risk areas of the Chinese capital on Sunday to allow a return to normal life, city officials said on Saturday. Read: Shanghai's baby steps in ending curbs, North Korea sees relief Top Covid updates Public transportation including busses, taxis and subway will resume service in three districts, and shopping malls will be allowed be reopen in some areas.
-
Bermuda Triangle cruise promises refund if ship vanishes. Twitter asks 'to whom'
In a bizarre offer, a Bermuda Triangle-bound cruise ship has promised its passengers a full refund if they disappear during a trip to that fabled region of the northern Atlantic Ocean, where a number of ships and aircraft have disappeared under eerily mysterious circumstances. Read: Johnny Depp laughs in courtroom at psychiatrist's weird replies about Marlon Brando: 'Isn't he dead?' Each cabin on the ship costs around £1,450, around ₹1.42 lakh.
-
Another Ukrainian town feared under full control of Russia
Russia's defence ministry said on Saturday that the Ukrainian town of Lyman had fallen under the full control of Russian and Russian-backed forces in eastern Ukraine. The claim comes a day after pro-Russian separatists from the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic said they had fully captured the a railway hub west of Sievierodonetsk, Lyman. Ukrainian and Russian forces had been fighting for Lyman for several days.
-
In court hearing, Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif calls himself a ‘majnoo’
Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday called himself a 'majnoo' as he, along with his son, Punjab chief minister Hamza Shehbaz, testified in a special court hearing in connection with a PKR 16 billion (1 INR2.6 PKR) money laundering case against him and his sons, Hamza and Suleman. 'Majnoo' is an Urdu word that means an insane or foolish person.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics