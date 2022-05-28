Karnataka CM Bommai says not thinking of fresh cuts on fuel prices
- "No, we have not yet thought about it," the chief minister said when asked if his government was considering any cut in fuel prices following the Centre's move.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Saturday said his government had not yet taken any decision on cutting tax on fuel prices. The Centre had recently reduced excise duty on petrol and diesel leading to calls for state governments to further bring down prices.
"No, we have not yet thought about it," the chief minister said when asked if his government was considering any cut in fuel prices following the Centre's move.
However, days ago, Bommai had said his government will also consider further cuts in fuel tax in line with the Centre's move, while adding any decision in this regard will be taken after looking at the economy of the state.
On May 21, Union minister for finance Nirmala Sitharaman had announced a reduction in excise duty on petrol and diesel by ₹8 and ₹8 per litre, respectively. The move came after multiple hikes in petrol and diesel prices over the past few months.
The government also announced a subsidy of ₹200 per cylinder to Ujjwala Yojana beneficiaries. It will be valid for 12 cylinders a year.
In November 2021, the Karnataka government had cut sales tax on petrol from 35 per cent to 25.9 per cent and on diesel from 24 per cent to 14.34 per cent, which resulted in petrol prices being reduced by ₹13.30 per litre and diesel by ₹19.47 per litre.
Petrol and diesel prices remain unchanged in the state for the sixth day in a row on Saturday. The last time petrol and diesel prices declined was last Sunday.
In Bengaluru, petrol was selling at ₹101.94 per litre on Saturday, while the diesel was being sold at 88.36 per litre.
Fuel prices vary from state to state depending on local taxes. It also depends on fluctuations in the global crude oil prices and foreign exchange rates.
-
Ludhiana: Government College for Girls holds workshop on menstrual health & hygiene
To mark Menstrual Hygiene Day, a sensitisation-cum-training workshop was organised at Government College for Girls on Saturday which was attended by 500 students. The chief guest on the occasion was deputy commissioner of Ludhiana, Surabhi Malik. She emphasised on the need to break the taboos surrounding menstruation. A declamation and poster-making competition were also held on the occasion.
-
Uttar Pradesh reports 134 new Covid cases, 121 recoveries
Uttar Pradesh reported 134 new Covid cases while 121 patients recovered on Saturday. “The state tested 115928 Covid samples in the past 24-hours, and till now, 11,41,69,896 samples have been tested,” said Amit Mohan Prasad, additional chief secretary, medical health, in a press statement. According to the health department data, the number of active Covid cases in Uttar Pradesh is 831 and the majority of them are in home isolation.
-
78 lakh bought train tickets online in May
MUMBAI According to the Central Railway, almost 78 lakh passengers purchased digital tickets in May. The zonal railway sold 14 lakh tickets through the Indian Railways Unreserved Ticketing System mobile application in May as opposed to selling 12 lakh tickets in March 2020. There has been a steady increase in the number of passengers purchasing tickets digitally after local train services resumed in 2021.
-
Pune district reports 60 new Covid cases in last 24 hours
Pune: Pune district reported 60 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,544 deaths and 318 are active cases. Pune city reported 32 new cases which took the progressive count to 681,197 and the death toll stood at 9,713. PCMC reported six new Covid cases and the progressive count went up to 347,782 and the toll stood at 3,627.
-
Pune hospital study shows oral sildenafil more effective than injection for pulmonary hypertension among kids
Pune: A study carried out by Bharati Hospital, Pune, and published in international science journal BMC, shows that oral drug sildenafil is as effective as IV sildenafil (injection) and has less side effects. The drug is mainly used to treat hypertension among newborns and costs 500 times less than its injection alternative. Doctors said that every five-six babies out of 1,000 reported deaths in the country are due to pulmonary hypertension.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics