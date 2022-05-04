Home / India News / Breaking: Heavy police presence in Jodhpur after clashes, 97 arrested so far
Breaking: Heavy police presence in Jodhpur after clashes, 97 arrested so far

  Breaking news updates May 4, 2022:
Updated on May 04, 2022 06:30 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 04, 2022 06:29 AM IST

    Mahua Moitra reacts to Rahul Gandhi's nightclub video

    "How on earth is it anybody’s business whether @RahulGandhi or anybody else is in nightclub or at wedding in private time?," the Trinamool MP tweeted. Read full story

  • May 04, 2022 06:17 AM IST

    Jodhpur clashes: Heavy police presence, 97 people arrested so far

    Amid heavy police presence all across the district, 97 people have been arrested so far in connection with incidents related to Jodhpur violence, informed police official on Tuesday. A curfew has been strictly enforced in the district.

Topics
breaking news
india news

Updated on May 04, 2022 06:18 AM IST
ByHT News Desk
india news

India falls 8 positions to 150th rank in RSF 2022 World Press Freedom Index

The ranking of India's neighbours, except that of Nepal, have also slid down, with the index placing Pakistan at 157th position, Sri Lanka 146th, Bangladesh 162nd and Maynmar at 176th position, the report released by Reporters Without Borders said.
A college student participates in a protest to defend press freedom.(AFP Photo/Representative)
Published on May 04, 2022 06:09 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
india news

'Is it anybody's business': Mahua Moitra on Rahul Gandhi nightclub video

Bollywood actor Swara Bhasker, Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen have also reacted to the row over the viral video of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi partying in Nepal. 
Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra has supported Rahul Gandhi amid the row over Rahul Gandhi's viral video of partying in Nepal.&nbsp;
Updated on May 04, 2022 05:58 AM IST
ByHT News Desk | Written by Poulomi Ghosh
india news

For Delhi's Jahangirpuri, Eid a reminder of life before clashes

Eid celebrations were held peacefully in the locality days after it witnessed communal violence on Hanuman Jayanti.
After prayers at the Jahangirpuri Jama Masjid. (Sanchit Khanna/HT)
Published on May 04, 2022 04:29 AM IST
ByParas Singh, New Delhi
india news

Security agencies now need quick access to info: Shah

On Tuesday, the Union home minister inaugurated the Bengaluru campus of National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) – an IT platform for accessing information dispersed from data collection agencies in the country.
Union home minister Amit Shah on Tuesday inaugurated National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) campus in Bengaluru. (ANI)
Published on May 04, 2022 03:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi
india news

Inclusiveness, diversity are the strengths of Indians, says Modi

Addressing the Indian diaspora in Copenhagen, PM Modi also said that all Indians stand together for the defense of the nation and join hands in nation-building.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses members of the Indian community during an event, in Copenhagen, Denmark. (PTI Photo/Screengrab of PMO video)
Published on May 04, 2022 02:59 AM IST
Agencies | , New Delhi
india news

Odisha accountant, boyfriend held for siphoning off 97 lakh from varsity account

Mohapatra, a post-graduate who has been working at the university since 2017 at a salary of 8,000 a month was found to have siphoned off 97 lakh, of which she had transferred 50 lakh to her boyfriend Vikas Kumar, a Jharkhand-based engineering graduate.
A 27-year-old accountant working in an Odisha-based university and her boyfriend were arrested on charges of embezzlement. (HT FILE PHOTO.)
Published on May 04, 2022 01:41 AM IST
ByDebabrata Mohanty
india news

Literature available for inmates in prisons needs to be monitored, says MHA

The trigger for the latest MHA advisory on literature accessible to prisoners is not known but people familiar with the development said the move is aimed is making sure anti-national material doesn’t reach inside prisons.
The ministry of home affairs has asked states and prison authorities to keep an eye on the literature available in prison libraries to ensure that inmates are not negatively influenced. (HT PHOTO.)
Updated on May 04, 2022 12:50 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan
india news

Heatwave abates from all parts of country: IMD

The maximum temperatures are likely to rise over many parts of northwest India again by 2°C-3°C after two days, according to the India Meteorological Department.
Construction workers and a dog take shelter under the shade of trees on a hot day in New Delhi. Maximum temperature has further fallen by 2°C to 4°C over Rajasthan, Punjab, New Delhi and Haryana, IMD said. (AP)
Updated on May 04, 2022 04:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent
india news

CBI inspects CM house for evidence against Chandy in sexual abuse case

State Congress leaders, including Chandy, are accused of sexually harassing the prime woman accused in the solar panel scam.
The CBI team which has been probing the sexual harassment case against five Congress leaders, including former chief minister Oommen Chandy, on Tuesday conducted an inspection (Agencies)
Published on May 04, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

TRS vows to stall Rahul visit to Osmania

On Monday, the Telangana Congress workers burnt the effigy of TRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holding him responsible for the Osmania University authorities denying permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the campus.
Scores of TRSV activists assembled in front of the Arts College campus in Osmania University and raised slogans against Rahul Gandhi and Congress, before burning his effigy. (Agencies)
Published on May 04, 2022 12:32 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

After NGT order, houses razed at Auroville for ring road work

The demolition comes after the National Green Tribunal (NGT), southern zone, Chennai passed an order on April 28, allowing the Auroville Foundation to complete the project with several conditions.
The order is related to the residents taking the Auroville Foundation to court in December contending that a large number of trees were being cut for the Crowd Road in the Auroville forest area affecting its biological diversity and eco-sensitiveness. (HT Photo)
Published on May 04, 2022 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

Case filed against Raj Thackeray over his speech on loudspeakers

Police charged Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray withprovocation with intent to cause riot over his repeated threats to protest against loudspeakers in mosques and issued prohibitory orders to thousands of his followers.
MNS chief Raj Thackeray with his daughter at his 'Shivteerth' residence in Mumbai on Tuesday. (PTI)
Published on May 04, 2022 12:30 AM IST
BySurendra P Gangan, Naresh Kamath
india news

Keep an eye on books available in jails: MHA advisory to states, prison DGs

Background of NGOs involved with prison activities may be verified on periodic basis, the advisory said.
People familiar with the development said the move is aimed at making sure “anti-national” material does not reach inside prisons. (AFP)
Updated on May 04, 2022 04:11 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan
india news

Experts stress on adaptation in face of extreme heatwaves

There is now increasing agreement among scientists that the March-April heatwave over the Indian subcontinent is also an amplification of climate change.
The heatwave spell over India began in March. (PTI)
Published on May 04, 2022 12:24 AM IST
ByJayashree Nandi, New Delhi
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, May 04, 2022
