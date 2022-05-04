Breaking: Heavy police presence in Jodhpur after clashes, 97 arrested so far

"How on earth is it anybody’s business whether @RahulGandhi or anybody else is in nightclub or at wedding in private time?," the Trinamool MP tweeted. Read full story
May 04, 2022 06:17 AM IST
Jodhpur clashes: Heavy police presence, 97 people arrested so far
Amid heavy police presence all across the district, 97 people have been arrested so far in connection with incidents related to Jodhpur violence, informed police official on Tuesday. A curfew has been strictly enforced in the district.
The ranking of India's neighbours, except that of Nepal, have also slid down, with the index placing Pakistan at 157th position, Sri Lanka 146th, Bangladesh 162nd and Maynmar at 176th position, the report released by Reporters Without Borders said.
On Tuesday, the Union home minister inaugurated the Bengaluru campus of National Intelligence Grid (NATGRID) – an IT platform for accessing information dispersed from data collection agencies in the country.
Mohapatra, a post-graduate who has been working at the university since 2017 at a salary of ₹8,000 a month was found to have siphoned off ₹97 lakh, of which she had transferred ₹50 lakh to her boyfriend Vikas Kumar, a Jharkhand-based engineering graduate.
The trigger for the latest MHA advisory on literature accessible to prisoners is not known but people familiar with the development said the move is aimed is making sure anti-national material doesn’t reach inside prisons.
On Monday, the Telangana Congress workers burnt the effigy of TRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao holding him responsible for the Osmania University authorities denying permission for Rahul Gandhi’s visit to the campus.
Police charged Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray withprovocation with intent to cause riot over his repeated threats to protest against loudspeakers in mosques and issued prohibitory orders to thousands of his followers.