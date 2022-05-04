Modi arrives in Paris on final leg of 3-nation visit, to meet President Emmanuel Macron

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in French capital Paris on the third and final leg of his visit to three European nations. He will meet French President Emmanuel Macron during his visit.

Modi's visit to France is third on the list of the three-nation visit, which included Germany and Denmark.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Paris, France on the third and final leg of his visit to three European nations. pic.twitter.com/aarcOg6kkv — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

Modi will be among the first few world leaders to meet Macron after his re-election last week. He had congratulated Macron after his re-election.

On his arrival, the Indian diaspora welcomed Modi in Paris.

Indian diaspora welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris



(Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/4Ny1IDRSQ4 — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2022

“Congratulations to my friend @EmmanuelMacron on being re-elected. I look forward to continue working together to deepen the India-French Strategic Partnership," Modi had tweeted.

The meeting between the two leaders will set a more ambitious agenda for the strategic partnership, ministry of external affairs (MEA) spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet.

Also Read | PM Modi is the first leader President Macron meets after re-election

His visit comes during the French presidency of the European Union. It also coincides with the 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and France. This is Modi’s fifth visit to France after August 2019, June 2017, November 2015 and April 2015.

Macron visited India in March 2018. Both leaders also met on the sidelines of the G20 Rome Summit in October 2021, G20 Osaka Summit in June 2019 and G20 Buenos Aires Summit in December 2018.

India and France, which are strategic partners since 1998, have a multifaceted partnership across the spectrum in defence, civil nuclear, economy, space and maritime security, clean energy and environment, counter-terrorism, people-to-people ties.

India and France are founding members of the International Solar Alliance announced by Prime Minister Modi at UN Climate Change COP21 in November 2015.

Both the countries enjoy a robust economic partnership with a bilateral trade of USD 7.86 billion (2020-21) and cumulative Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) of USD 9.83 billion since April 2000.

Over a thousand French businesses are present in India across sectors like defence, IT, consulting, engineering services and heavy industries. Over 150 Indian companies in France employ more than 7,000 people.

Earlier, in a statement, Modi said, "I will stopover in Paris to meet my friend, President Macron. President Macron has very recently been re-elected, and my visit just ten days after the result will not only allow me to convey my personal congratulations in-person, but also reaffirm the close friendship between the two countries."

Modi added, "This will also give us the opportunity to set the tone for the next phase of the India-France Strategic Partnership."

He said both the leaders will share assessments on various regional and global issues and will take stock of ongoing bilateral cooperation.

(With inputs from ANI, PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON