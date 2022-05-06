Breaking: Kedarnath Temple opens to pilgrims; CM Pushkar Dhami present
Fri, 06 May 2022 07:40 AM
Biden names 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary
US president Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary - the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role.
Fri, 06 May 2022 06:47 AM
Kedarnath Temple opens to pilgrims with rituals, vedic chanting; CM Pushkar Dhami present
The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened with rituals & vedic chanting. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in this. The temple is decorated with 15 quintal flowers. More than 10,000 pilgrims were present in Kedarnath Dham during opening of the doors.