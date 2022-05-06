Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / India News / Breaking: Kedarnath Temple opens to pilgrims; CM Pushkar Dhami present
Live

Breaking: Kedarnath Temple opens to pilgrims; CM Pushkar Dhami present

Updated on May 06, 2022 07:40 AM IST

  • Fri, 06 May 2022 07:40 AM

    Biden names 1st Black woman, LGBT White House press secretary

    US president Joe Biden on Thursday named Karine Jean-Pierre to be the next White House press secretary - the first Black woman and openly LGBTQ person to serve in the role.

  • Fri, 06 May 2022 06:47 AM

    Kedarnath Temple opens to pilgrims with rituals, vedic chanting; CM Pushkar Dhami present

    The doors of Kedarnath Dham opened with rituals & vedic chanting. CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also participated in this. The temple is decorated with 15 quintal flowers. More than 10,000 pilgrims were present in Kedarnath Dham during opening of the doors.

Topics
breaking news
