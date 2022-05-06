'Concerned about safeguarding people': Nitish on Shah's CAA post-Covid remark
Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar on Friday said the Centre will take a decision on the implementation of Citizenship Amendment Act across the country, ANI reported.
“It will be the decision of the Centre...Corona is still rising. We'll look into the policy matters. We are concerned regarding safeguarding the people from Covid,” Kumar said when being asked about union home minister Amit Shah's statement wherein he said that the Modi government will implement the Citizenship Amendment Act once Covid-19 ends.
“TMC is spreading rumours about CAA that it won't be implemented on ground, but I would like to say that we'll implement CAA on ground the moment Covid wave ends...Mamata Didi wants infiltration...CAA was, is and will be a reality," the union home minister said at a rally in West Bengal's Siliguri on Thursday.
Shah's comments had evoked stern response from West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee. "Everyone having voting rights is a citizen of the country. How could they (refugees who are Indian citizens) cast their franchise otherwise, and how come he became a home minister? He has a habit of parroting lies," she retorted.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill was passed by Parliament in 2019, triggering violent protests across the country. The bill which amended the Citizenship Act, 1955, makes Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist, Christian and Parsi migrants who entered India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh eligible for Indian citizenship.
According to the bill, in case a person belonging to the mentioned faiths from these countries does not have proof of births of parents, he or she can apply for citizenship after six years of residence in the country. The cut-off date for people to be eligible for citizenship is December 31, 2014.
-
Jodhpur violence: Curfew relaxed for two hours
Jaipur: The curfew imposed following communal violence in Rajasthan's Jodhpur was lifted on Friday for two hours from 8 am to allow people to buy essential commodities on Friday. Director general of police M L Lather said that they have arrested 211 people in connection with the violence and registered 22 cases. The violence broke out on Monday night over religious flags ahead of the Eid celebrations in the city's Jalori Gate.
-
2 more held for links with four Khalistani terrorists arrested from Haryana
Ferozepur: Two people were arrested on Friday from Punjab's Ferozepur and Faridkot for their alleged links with the four men found carrying improvised explosive devices (IEDs), arms, and ammunition in their vehicle at a toll plaza in Haryana's Karnal on Thursday. Police said the four men from Punjab were linked to Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda. Police said the two were also in touch with Rinda.
-
After Covid hit his business, Bengaluru man toured India with only ₹12,000
Visal Vishwanath, who owns an event management business packed his bags and set off to tour the entire country on a budget. A native of Kannur, Visal moved to Bengaluru many years ago and resided in BTM Layout. Visal's India tour consisted of all states and even a few union territories, with his last stop being Bengaluru. Three days back after completing his 278 days long journey across 28 states, Visal wrote, “LIFE. The best gift i have ever got.”
-
PSI recruitment scam: Two cops and a candidate arrested
In latest development in the police sub-inspector recruitment scam, the Criminal Investigation Department, which is investigating the case, arrested two cops and a rank candidate on Thursday. The DSP of Lingasugur, Mallikarjun Sali, and a fingerprint inspector called Anand Methre were also arrested in connection with the case. The total arrest count in the case has surpassed 45, while detectives from CID are combing down all exam centres and persons suspected of involvement.
-
Car-bus collision kills two college students on Bengaluru's NICE road
In a tragic incident, two young citizens of Bengaluru died on the spot after their Honda City jumped the divider and collided head on with a mini bus coming from the opposite direction. Both the victims were residents of R R Nagar and college students. The impact of the collision toppled both vehicles and both Sumukh and Leena G Naidu, who was 18 years old were killed instantly. Sumukh's father Sudhakar has been shifted to a private hospital, reports said.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics