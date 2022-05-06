Home / India News / One of Hizbul's oldest surviving terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter
One of Hizbul's oldest surviving terrorists killed in Anantnag encounter

  • Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the slain militant was identified as Ashraf Molvi. Two other terrorists of the outfit were also killed.
Representational image.(ANI)
Published on May 06, 2022 05:28 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Three Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists killed in an encounter with the security forces in Jammu & Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Friday. Among them was one of the oldest surviving militants of the outfit.

Inspector general of police (IGP), Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said the slain militant was identified as Ashraf Molvi.

“Ashraf Molvi (one of oldest surviving #terrorist of HM #terror outfit) along with two other terrorists killed,” the senior officer wrote on Twitter.

A PTI report said the encounter took place near the route of the annual Amarnath Yatra in Anantnag district and the security forces were considering the operation to be a major success.

Police said there was specific input about the presence of terrorists in the Srichand Top forest area in Pahalgam, Anantnag, following which security forces launched a cordon and search operation.

An officer said the search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding terrorists fired at the security forces. In retaliation, three terrorists were killed, the officer added.

All the ultras belonged to the Hizbul Mujahideen outfit.

Pahalgam, the famous tourist resort in south Kashmir, also serves as one of the base camps for the Amarnath yatra, scheduled to start from June 30 after a gap of two years.

(With agency inputs)

    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
jammu and kashmir hizbul mujahideen
Sign out