Breaking News: Delhi AQI presently at 332, still in 'very poor' category

Nov 19, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Delhi AQI presently at 332, still in 'very poor' category
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is presently at 332 (overall) and still in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India, even after several emergency measures announced by the Central and state governments.
Nov 19, 2021 06:03 AM IST
US House steers toward passage of $1.75 trillion social bill
The US House of Representatives pushed toward a Thursday vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, reported Reuters.
Lunar eclipse 2021: People living in Northeast India will be able to see the eclipse, which will last for over three hours. In Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Jharkhand too the phenomenon will be visible briefly.
The court was considering an application filed by a Gujarat-based lawyer Amit Panchal against an October 29 notification by the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare department requiring beneficiaries to move a representation before a committee that will issue documents certifying Covid-19 deaths.
NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition to provide an online option for students of class 10 and class 12 appearing for the term one board examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certificate (CISCE)
For the first time after taking over as the first chief minister of Telangana seven years ago, KCR sat on a dharna at Indira Park along with his party functionaries including MLAs and MPs, demanding that the Centre procure entire paddy produced in the state this Kharif season.
The DMK government’s announcement on Wednesday on Pongal gift hampers for the family ration card holders, scrapping the cash gift has disappointed the poor during pandemic times, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam claimed.
He said in his letter, handed over to a British diplomat during a consular access meeting at Delhi’s Tihar jail on November 9, that his hunger strike will continue till the UK government announces its intention to apply the “Magnitsky” sanctions regime against those involved in the “abduction” of Princess Latifa of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in international waters off the coast of India on March 4, 2018.
This is the first time shutters of Idukki arch dam were opened thrice a year since it was built in 1973. Similarly Tamil Nadu opened shutters of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam second time this year.
Chennai and 15 other districts in Tamil Nadu are on red alert until Friday with schools and offices closed. Heavy rains lashed districts of Chennai, Villupuram, Thiruvanamalai, Salem, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu but the damage was not as severe as it was during the last week’s rains.