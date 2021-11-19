Home / India News / Breaking News: Delhi AQI presently at 332, still in 'very poor' category
Live

Breaking News: Delhi AQI presently at 332, still in 'very poor' category

  • Breaking news Updates November 19, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 06:34 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks. 

 

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 19, 2021 06:34 AM IST

    Delhi AQI presently at 332, still in 'very poor' category

    The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi is presently at 332 (overall) and still in the 'very poor' category, as per SAFAR-India, even after several emergency measures announced by the Central and state governments.

  • Nov 19, 2021 06:03 AM IST

    US House steers toward passage of $1.75 trillion social bill

    The US House of Representatives pushed toward a Thursday vote on President Joe Biden's $1.75 trillion domestic investment bill, reported Reuters.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india news latest news
india news

Breaking News: US House steers toward passage of $1.75 trillion social bill

  • Breaking news Updates November 19, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 06:03 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

PM Modi to handover locally produced military hardware to armed forces in Jhansi

  • The three-day-long ‘Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv' is being held in Jhansi as a part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahaotsav’ celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over Light Combat Helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the third day of 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv', in Jhansi on Wednesday.(ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hand over Light Combat Helicopters to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on the third day of 'Rashtra Raksha Samarpan Parv', in Jhansi on Wednesday.(ANI)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 06:10 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Lunar eclipse 2021: Time and where to watch in India

Lunar eclipse 2021: People living in Northeast India will be able to see the eclipse, which will last for over three hours. In Uttar Pradesh, Bengal and Jharkhand too the phenomenon will be visible briefly.
The total duration of the lunar eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds.(Representative Photo/AFP)
The total duration of the lunar eclipse will be 3 hours 28 minutes and 24 seconds.(Representative Photo/AFP)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 05:39 AM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Congress revamps its disciplinary committee

  • Party veteran AK Antony continues to head the panel while Ambika Soni, Tariq Anwar, JP Agarwal and G Parameswar are its other members.
Congress revamps its disciplinary committee.(File image)
Congress revamps its disciplinary committee.(File image)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 04:33 AM IST
Copy Link
BySaubhadra Chatterji, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Supreme Court pulls up Gujarat government over Covid-19

  • The court was considering an application filed by a Gujarat-based lawyer Amit Panchal against an October 29 notification by the Gujarat Health and Family Welfare department requiring beneficiaries to move a representation before a committee that will issue documents certifying Covid-19 deaths.
Supreme Court pulls up Gujarat government over Covid-19 (Amal KS/HT File Photo)
Supreme Court pulls up Gujarat government over Covid-19 (Amal KS/HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 04:20 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

50% of disappearances in illegal mining zones

  • In March, the Ranthambore administration started a search for at least four tigers missing for a year, but to no avail.
Officials said six of the 12 tigers went missing between January 2020 and March 2021 from the Kundera and Talada ranges, spread across 125 sq km. (ANI Photo/File/Representative use)
Officials said six of the 12 tigers went missing between January 2020 and March 2021 from the Kundera and Talada ranges, spread across 125 sq km. (ANI Photo/File/Representative use)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 05:19 AM IST
Copy Link
BySachin Saini, Hindustan Times, Jaipur
Close Story
india news

Uniform civil code is a necessity, mandatorily required today: HC

  • The petitioners’ counsel, however, asserted that citizens have the right to choose their partner and faith; and the conversion took place out of free will.
The petitioners’ counsel, however, asserted that citizens have the right to choose their partner and faith; and the conversion took place out of free will. (File image)
The petitioners’ counsel, however, asserted that citizens have the right to choose their partner and faith; and the conversion took place out of free will. (File image)
Updated on Nov 19, 2021 05:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByJItendra Sarin, Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Close Story
india news

‘Could have considered if… ’: SC declines last-minute plea on CBSE, CISCE board exams

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition to provide an online option for students of class 10 and class 12 appearing for the term one board examination conducted by the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and Council for Indian School Certificate (CISCE)
The decision to hold the CBSE and CISCE examination in the offline mode was taken in October. The petition in the Supreme Court was filed on November 11. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
The decision to hold the CBSE and CISCE examination in the offline mode was taken in October. The petition in the Supreme Court was filed on November 11. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 01:07 AM IST
Copy Link
ByAbraham Thomas
Close Story
india news

Sharad Pawar warns against ‘urban naxalisation’ in Maharashtra’s big cities

  • The NCP supremo’s comments come days after the state police gunned down at least 26 Maoists along with their senior leader Milind Teltumbde.
NCP chief Sharad Pawar(HT_PRINT)
NCP chief Sharad Pawar(HT_PRINT)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:52 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Shankhyaneel Sarkar | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

TN panel begins probe into teen’s suicide after sexual assault

TN panel chairperson Saraswathi Rangaswamy, along with three members, questioned 13 witnesses. They included the teen’s parents and classmates.
The teen died by suicide in her house on November 11 alleging sexual harassment by the teacher, who was arrested under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and remanded in custody.
The teen died by suicide in her house on November 11 alleging sexual harassment by the teacher, who was arrested under the Pocso (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act and remanded in custody.
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

KCR vows to spearhead nation-wide farmers’ agitation, says Modi govt anti-farmer

For the first time after taking over as the first chief minister of Telangana seven years ago, KCR sat on a dharna at Indira Park along with his party functionaries including MLAs and MPs, demanding that the Centre procure entire paddy produced in the state this Kharif season.
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao sought to know whether the Modi government would allow farmers of the country to lead a happy life. (Agencies)
Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao sought to know whether the Modi government would allow farmers of the country to lead a happy life. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:43 AM IST
Copy Link
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
Close Story
india news

AIADMK urges TN govt to continue Pongal cash bonanza for ration card holders

The DMK government’s announcement on Wednesday on Pongal gift hampers for the family ration card holders, scrapping the cash gift has disappointed the poor during pandemic times, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam claimed.
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said the poor expect the state government to provide them the much needed relief this Pongal (harvest festival in mid-January) (PTI)
AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam said the poor expect the state government to provide them the much needed relief this Pongal (harvest festival in mid-January) (PTI)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByPress Trust of India
Close Story
india news

Michel threatens to go on hunger strike in letter to Boris Johnson

He said in his letter, handed over to a British diplomat during a consular access meeting at Delhi’s Tihar jail on November 9, that his hunger strike will continue till the UK government announces its intention to apply the “Magnitsky” sanctions regime against those involved in the “abduction” of Princess Latifa of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in international waters off the coast of India on March 4, 2018.
Christian Michel, a British national, has been held in India since December 2018 after being extradited from the UAE. (PTI)
Christian Michel, a British national, has been held in India since December 2018 after being extradited from the UAE. (PTI)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByRezaul H Laskar, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Idukki, Mullaperiyar dams opened as Kerala braces for another wet spell

This is the first time shutters of Idukki arch dam were opened thrice a year since it was built in 1973. Similarly Tamil Nadu opened shutters of the 126-year-old Mullaperiyar dam second time this year.
The public works department of TN informed its counterpart about the decision to open Mullapeiyar after water level crossed 141 feet. (Agencies file)
The public works department of TN informed its counterpart about the decision to open Mullapeiyar after water level crossed 141 feet. (Agencies file)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:41 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
Close Story
india news

Tamil Nadu seeks 2,629 crore from the Centre as relief for the damages

Chennai and 15 other districts in Tamil Nadu are on red alert until Friday with schools and offices closed. Heavy rains lashed districts of Chennai, Villupuram, Thiruvanamalai, Salem, Kallakurichi and Chengalpattu but the damage was not as severe as it was during the last week’s rains.
Chennai and its adjoining districts are likely to get scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain in the next 24-hours. (AFP)
Chennai and its adjoining districts are likely to get scattered heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rain in the next 24-hours. (AFP)
Published on Nov 19, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Copy Link
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 19, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out