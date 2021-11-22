Breaking news: Fresh protests against Covid restrictions break out in Europe

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.
Follow all the updates here:
Nov 22, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Kejriwal to begin 2-day visit to Punjab, will make big announcements in Moga
Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday begin his two-day visit to Punjab, where assembly elections are due next year. Read more
Nov 22, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Fresh protests against Covid-19 restrictions break out in Europe
A fresh wave of protests broke out in many European cities and in some French overseas territories on Sunday against the Covid-19 restrictions which have been reintroduced to ward off the spread of the virus.
There were fresh demonstrations in Austria, where the government is imposing a new lockdown and vaccine mandate. In Belgium, violence was reported during a protest in the capital city of Brussels which was attended by 35,000 people. On the other hand, protests continued in several Dutch cities for a third consecutive day.
In the three states - Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland - and the union territory of Puducherry, the first dose coverage of Covid-19 vaccine is less than 70 per cent. The meeting comes amid the government's efforts to speed up the vaccination coverage across the country.
The social media company fronted the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to push its view and achieve consensus over the rules, Facebook’s internal documents spirited out of the company by whistleblower Frances Haugen show.
Published on Nov 22, 2021 03:18 AM IST
Share Via
Copy Link
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, Venkat Ananth, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Flood fury continued to ravage Kadapa, Nellore and Chittoor districts, due to the heavy rainfall in the last three days. The bridge over Papagni River in Kamalapuram block of Kadapa district collapsed, bringing traffic to a halt on this road.
In the complaint, Arjun Shajan has asked the police to probe the role of Roy Joseph, owner of the hotel where the models participated in a party and one Shaju Thankachan who followed them in his luxurious car after the party.
Following his win in RK Nagar in 2017, Dhinakaran stood as a lone challenger to the Dravidian majors. Analysts had then said that he could even pull off a successful third front in Tamil Nadu’s politics, which has been successively ruled by the DMK and AIADMK since 1967