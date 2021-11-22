Home / India News / Breaking news: Fresh protests against Covid restrictions break out in Europe
Breaking news: Fresh protests against Covid restrictions break out in Europe

Breaking news Updates November 22, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 06:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 22, 2021 06:21 AM IST

    Kejriwal to begin 2-day visit to Punjab, will make big announcements in Moga

    Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP's) national convener Arvind Kejriwal will on Monday begin his two-day visit to Punjab, where assembly elections are due next year. Read more

  • Nov 22, 2021 06:14 AM IST

    Fresh protests against Covid-19 restrictions break out in Europe

    A fresh wave of protests broke out in many European cities and in some French overseas territories on Sunday against the Covid-19 restrictions which have been reintroduced to ward off the spread of the virus. 

    There were fresh demonstrations in Austria, where the government is imposing a new lockdown and vaccine mandate. In Belgium, violence was reported during a protest in the capital city of Brussels which was attended by 35,000 people. On the other hand, protests continued in several Dutch cities for a third consecutive day. 

     

Topics
breaking news
india news

Updated on Nov 22, 2021 06:14 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
india news

‘What did you do…?': Nawab Malik's bombshell ahead of Bombay HC order 

  • The Bombay high court reserved an order last Thursday on the interim application filed by NCB officer Sameer Wankhede’s father Dnyandev pertaining to the temporary injunction against NCP leader Malik.
NCP leader Nawab Malik has claimed that Sameer Wankhede was born a Muslim and his father’s real name was Dawood and not Dnyandev.(@nawabmalikncp)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 06:05 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Kunal Gaurav
india news

Covid-19: Mandaviya to hold meeting with 3 states with low first dose coverage

In the three states - Manipur, Meghalaya, Nagaland - and the union territory of Puducherry, the first dose coverage of Covid-19 vaccine is less than 70 per cent. The meeting comes amid the government's efforts to speed up the vaccination coverage across the country.
Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya will review the progress and planning of Covid-19 vaccination in these states.(HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 05:42 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Where is Param Bir Singh? Supreme Court expected to get the answer today

Param Bir Singh has been accused by a Mumbai restaurateur of extorting 11.92 lakh from him by threatening to register cases against two of his outlets - Boho Restaurant and BCB Bar.
Currently posted as Director General of Home Guards, Param Bir Singh last attended his office in May.(HT File Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 05:21 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

FB lobbied over poll rules: Papers

The social media company fronted the Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) to push its view and achieve consensus over the rules, Facebook’s internal documents spirited out of the company by whistleblower Frances Haugen show.
These details are from disclosures made to the Securities and Exchange Commission and to the US Congress in a redacted form by Frances Haugen’s legal counsel.(AP)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 03:18 AM IST
ByDeeksha Bhardwaj, Venkat Ananth, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Rain-hit Andhra limps back to normal, 17 still missing

Flood fury continued to ravage Kadapa, Nellore and Chittoor districts, due to the heavy rainfall in the last three days. The bridge over Papagni River in Kamalapuram block of Kadapa district collapsed, bringing traffic to a halt on this road.
Residents wade through a flood-affected area in Nellore district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. (PTI PHOTO.)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 01:55 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu
india news

At 1.53%, Assam conviction rate lags behind the national average: NCRB

According to the NCRB report, 133,641 people were arrested in Assam for IPC crimes last year, of which charge sheets were filed against 61,668 but only 949 got convicted
The conviction rate in Assam paints a dismal picture of law enforcement in the state as merely 1.53% of those charged with IPC (Indian Penal Code) offences get convicted, against a national average of 14.35%, as per NCRB 2020 data (Representational image)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:55 AM IST
ByUtpal Parashar
india news

Kerala adoption row: Andhra couple hand over baby, DNA test to be held

Last week, the Kerala Child Welfare Committee, a quasi-judicial body, ordered authorities to produce the baby in five days and conduct a DNA test to decide biological parents
Anupama S Chandran, a former SFI leader, has alleged that her baby boy was secretively given away for adoption by her parents. (Vivek R Nair / HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 02:46 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Hindustan Times, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Over 1.8 million get jabs in Tamil Nadu in 10th mega drive

A total of 672,580 people got the first dose of Covid vaccine while 1,148,425 the second dose, comprising 75.75% (first dose) and 39.53% (second dose) of the population, a press release said here.
Tamil Nadu has set a target to achieve 100% vaccination by the month-end against the Covid-19 pandemic and till date it has inoculated 75% of the population with single dose. (ANI)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:48 AM IST
ByPress Trust of India, Chennai
india news

Brother of former Miss Kerala runner-up seeks probe into car crash

In the complaint, Arjun Shajan has asked the police to probe the role of Roy Joseph, owner of the hotel where the models participated in a party and one Shaju Thankachan who followed them in his luxurious car after the party.
Anjana Shajan died in a car accident along with 2019 Miss Kerala Ansy Kabeer and Mohammad Ashiq winner that occurred on November 1. (HT Photo)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:45 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

Dhinakaran banks on Sasikala to regain key role in AIADMK

Following his win in RK Nagar in 2017, Dhinakaran stood as a lone challenger to the Dravidian majors. Analysts had then said that he could even pull off a successful third front in Tamil Nadu’s politics, which has been successively ruled by the DMK and AIADMK since 1967
VK Sasikala’s nephew TTV Dhinakaran contested as an independent candidate from RK Nagar assembly constituency in Chennai, which fell vacant after late J Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016, and won. (PTI)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 12:49 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

24 die in November as rain fury batters Karnataka

Opposition political parties have accused the Bommai government of mismanagement and prioritising elections over the calamity.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, who held a meeting with senior officials on Sunday, instructed for the immediate release of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh as the first installment of relief for those who lost houses. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:38 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

NIA to investigate arms, drugs smuggling by drones from Pakistan

Between August and September alone, Punjab police busted at least four modules involved in the smuggling of weapons and explosives from across the border
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been roped in to investigate a series of incidents related to smuggling of arms and ammunition, explosives as well as drugs from across the border via Punjab and Rajasthan. (Representational image)
Updated on Nov 22, 2021 02:59 AM IST
ByNeeraj Chauhan, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

BJP seeks JD(S) support in upcoming MLC polls

“Wherever JD(S) does not have a candidate, I have confidence that they will support us and for this – I request both (HD) Deve Gowda and (HD) Kumaraswamy,” Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Sunday.
Karnataka’s ex-chief minister BS Yediyurappa expressed confidence in JD (S) to support the saffron party in the upcoming MLC elections. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

ACB raids BDA offices: No question of shielding guilty, says Karnataka CM Bommai

Around 100 Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials raided the BDA offices on Friday after widespread corruption was alleged by SR Vishwanath, BDA chairman and BJP legislator from Yelahanka.
Karnataka chief minister Basvaraj Bommai on Sunday said that anyone guilty of corruption will not be spared. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 22, 2021 12:31 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
