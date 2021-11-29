Home / India News / Breaking News: 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits near Tamil Nadu's Vellore
Breaking News: 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits near Tamil Nadu's Vellore

  Breaking News Updates November 29, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 06:09 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 29, 2021 06:09 AM IST

    3.6-magnitude earthquake observed near Tamil Nadu's Vellore 

    An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude in the Richter Scale has hit 59kms west-southwest of Vellore in Tamil Nadu at 4.17am today, reports ANI. 

breaking news
india news

Winter session of Parliament begins today: Govt's priorities and what oppn wants

The farmer unions are expected to hold a meeting at the Singhu border to take a call on their future course of action. They are now demanding a law on MSP, amendment of the Electricity Act and revocation of FIRs registered against protesters during the agitation.
The winter session of Parliament will conclude on December 23.&nbsp;(File photo)
The winter session of Parliament will conclude on December 23. (File photo)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 05:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

DRI seizes 3.6k iPhones from Mumbai international airport

In the import documents accompanying these two consignments, the goods were declared as "memory cards".
The declared value of these goods was only <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>80 lakh.
The declared value of these goods was only ₹80 lakh.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:44 AM IST
PTI |
india news

SC: Casteism yet to be annihilated even after 75 yrs of independence

The apex court, which delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas in a 1991 Uttar Pradesh honour killing case, in which three persons, including a woman were killed, said it had earlier issued several directions to authorities to take strong measures to prevent honour killings.
Referring to the aspect of witness protection, the bench noted that 12 prosecution witnesses in the case turned hostile.(File photo)
Referring to the aspect of witness protection, the bench noted that 12 prosecution witnesses in the case turned hostile.(File photo)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 04:45 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
india news

India takes up LAC infra build-up by China’s PLA

During the talks held recently between the two countries, the Indian side expressed concerns over the build-up by the Chinese Army in areas near the Eastern Ladakh sector, officials familiar with the matter said.
The officials said the military infrastructure upgrade has been very significant as the Chinese are widening highways, and new airstrips are being constructed.(AFP)
The officials said the military infrastructure upgrade has been very significant as the Chinese are widening highways, and new airstrips are being constructed.(AFP)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:33 AM IST
ANI |
india news

Maharashtra: Man tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from South Africa

It is not confirmed whether the patient was carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was identified as the variant of concern by the WHO, the official said.
The man had travelled from Cape Town to Dombivali on November 24.(HT Photo)
The man had travelled from Cape Town to Dombivali on November 24.(HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 04:45 AM IST
PTI | , Thane
india news

Man posing as defence officer dupes Pune women on matrimonial platform; arrested

The incident came to light when a girl approached the police and said that a man of Patil’s description had pretended to marry her, established physical relations and then blocked her number claiming frontline duty
A man absconding from the armed forces since 2018 used to pose as an army officer and dupe women whom he met through matrimonial platforms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
A man absconding from the armed forces since 2018 used to pose as an army officer and dupe women whom he met through matrimonial platforms. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:37 AM IST
ByHTC
india news

Bommai reiterates planned development of Bengaluru

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai Bommai said the government was “keen” to come out with a clear agenda for the planned development of India’s IT capital which is known globally as a technology hub as well as its civic challenges.
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government was “keen” to come out with a clear agenda for the planned development of India’s IT capital (Agencies file)
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said the government was "keen" to come out with a clear agenda for the planned development of India's IT capital (Agencies file)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:30 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Bengaluru
india news

Karnataka reimposes curbs on educational institutions amid Covid spike

The Basvaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government said that after the recent clusters of Covid-19 in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Dharwad, certain restrictions are being imposed.
The order came at a time when the Bommai government was relaxing restrictions in schools and other places after almost 18 months of Covid pandemic-induced lockdowns. (Agencies)
The order came at a time when the Bommai government was relaxing restrictions in schools and other places after almost 18 months of Covid pandemic-induced lockdowns. (Agencies)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 12:29 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
india news

KS Eshwarappa backs Murugesh Nirani for Karnataka chief minister’s post

KS Eshwarappa is also an aspirant for the post of chief minister and was one of the many who expressed their displeasure at the possibility that incumbent Basavaraj Bommai will be the face of the 2023 state assembly election
KS Eshwarappa backed his cabinet colleague Murugesh Nirani for the top post in the government in a rare moment of camaraderie in a deeply divided outfit.
KS Eshwarappa backed his cabinet colleague Murugesh Nirani for the top post in the government in a rare moment of camaraderie in a deeply divided outfit.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:28 AM IST
BySharan Poovanna, Bengaluru
india news

Telangana on alert amid Omicron concerns, airport put on alert

Director of public health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said there was no need for the people to panic over the new variant of Sars-Cov-2, as the government machinery was fully prepared to handle the surge in the Covid-19 infections.
Telangana state health minister T Harish Rao held a high-level meeting at his chambers to review the preparedness for the situation arising out of the new variant. (Agencies file)
Telangana state health minister T Harish Rao held a high-level meeting at his chambers to review the preparedness for the situation arising out of the new variant. (Agencies file)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:27 AM IST
BySrinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
india news

Tamil Nadu: Two loco pilots booked after train runs over 3 elephants

On Saturday, the forest department detained the two loco pilots—M T Subair from Kozhikode and M C Akhil from Thrissur.
On Friday night, a speeding train from Mangalore to Chennai, near the A line between Walayar and Ettimadai, hit and killed three elephants—two female and a male. (AFP/Representative use)
On Friday night, a speeding train from Mangalore to Chennai, near the A line between Walayar and Ettimadai, hit and killed three elephants—two female and a male. (AFP/Representative use)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:27 AM IST
ByDivya Chandrababu, Chennai
india news

Tamil Nadu minister asks IIT-M to play state song at institute’s functions

In a common ritual, the song, written by scholar Manonmaniam Pillai and set to tune by musician M S Viswanathan, is played at the beginning of all government functions in the state, and the national anthem is played at the end of the function.
IIT-M held its 58th convocation virtually on November 20, in which Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was the chief guest.
IIT-M held its 58th convocation virtually on November 20, in which Olympic medallist P V Sindhu was the chief guest.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:26 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chennai
india news

5k teachers, staff in Kerala schools yet to get jabs: Minister

The majority of these un-vaccinated are from the north Kerala districts Malappuram and Kasargod. These teachers haven’t visited schools and conduct online classes, an official said.
Many health activists and teacher’ organisations have asked the Kerala government to create proper awareness about Covid vaccine among the reluctant staff and teachers. (Agencies)
Many health activists and teacher' organisations have asked the Kerala government to create proper awareness about Covid vaccine among the reluctant staff and teachers. (Agencies)
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:26 AM IST
ByRamesh Babu, Thiruvananthapuram
india news

18 dead, 6 hurt in Bengal road accident; PM Modi, Mamata offer condolence

A goods carriage carrying passengers collided head-on with a truck in the Hanskhali area of Bengal’s Nadia district around 2am on Sunday; at least 18 people, including eight women, died and six were injured in the accident, police said
Nadia: A damaged truck following a road accident at Phulbari area in Nadia district, West Bengal, Sunday, Nov 28, 2021. At least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured Saturday night while the matador they were travelling in met with an accident on the way to a crematorium. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_28_2021_000032B) (PTI)
Nadia: A damaged truck following a road accident at Phulbari area in Nadia district, West Bengal, Sunday, Nov 28, 2021. At least 18 people were killed and 5 others injured Saturday night while the matador they were travelling in met with an accident on the way to a crematorium. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_28_2021_000032B) (PTI)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 02:25 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Kolkata:
india news

UP teachers’ exam cancelled after paper leak, CM Yogi says will invoke NSA

Of the accused, 23 were arrested after they were found in possession of the exam papers on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday. The officials arrested three people from Shamli and two others from Prayagraj on Sunday.
Moradabad: Candidates wait outside an examintaion centre to appear in Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET Exam 2021), in Moradabad, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The examination has been cancelled due to alleged paper leak. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_28_2021_000031A) (PTI)
Moradabad: Candidates wait outside an examintaion centre to appear in Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test 2021 (UPTET Exam 2021), in Moradabad, Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021. The examination has been cancelled due to alleged paper leak. (PTI Photo) (PTI11_28_2021_000031A) (PTI)
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 12:43 AM IST
ByHT Correspondents, Lucknow/prayagraj/meerut :
