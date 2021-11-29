Live
Breaking News: 3.6 magnitude earthquake hits near Tamil Nadu's Vellore
Breaking News Updates November 29, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 06:09 AM IST
hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
Nov 29, 2021 06:09 AM IST
3.6-magnitude earthquake observed near Tamil Nadu's Vellore
An earthquake of 3.6 magnitude in the Richter Scale has hit 59kms west-southwest of Vellore in Tamil Nadu at 4.17am today, reports ANI.
Topics
Winter session of Parliament begins today: Govt's priorities and what oppn wants
The farmer unions are expected to hold a meeting at the Singhu border to take a call on their future course of action. They are now demanding a law on MSP, amendment of the Electricity Act and revocation of FIRs registered against protesters during the agitation.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 05:59 AM IST
DRI seizes 3.6k iPhones from Mumbai international airport
In the import documents accompanying these two consignments, the goods were declared as "memory cards".
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:44 AM IST
PTI |
SC: Casteism yet to be annihilated even after 75 yrs of independence
The apex court, which delivered its verdict on a batch of pleas in a 1991 Uttar Pradesh honour killing case, in which three persons, including a woman were killed, said it had earlier issued several directions to authorities to take strong measures to prevent honour killings.
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 04:45 AM IST
PTI | , New Delhi
India takes up LAC infra build-up by China’s PLA
During the talks held recently between the two countries, the Indian side expressed concerns over the build-up by the Chinese Army in areas near the Eastern Ladakh sector, officials familiar with the matter said.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 02:33 AM IST
ANI |
Maharashtra: Man tests positive for Covid-19 after returning from South Africa
It is not confirmed whether the patient was carrying the Omicron variant of coronavirus, which was identified as the variant of concern by the WHO, the official said.
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 04:45 AM IST
PTI | , Thane
Man posing as defence officer dupes Pune women on matrimonial platform; arrested
The incident came to light when a girl approached the police and said that a man of Patil’s description had pretended to marry her, established physical relations and then blocked her number claiming frontline duty
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Bommai reiterates planned development of Bengaluru
Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai Bommai said the government was “keen” to come out with a clear agenda for the planned development of India’s IT capital which is known globally as a technology hub as well as its civic challenges.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:30 AM IST
, BengaluruHT Correspondent
Karnataka reimposes curbs on educational institutions amid Covid spike
The Basvaraj Bommai-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government said that after the recent clusters of Covid-19 in Mysuru, Bengaluru and Dharwad, certain restrictions are being imposed.
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 12:29 AM IST
, BengaluruSharan Poovanna
KS Eshwarappa backs Murugesh Nirani for Karnataka chief minister’s post
KS Eshwarappa is also an aspirant for the post of chief minister and was one of the many who expressed their displeasure at the possibility that incumbent Basavaraj Bommai will be the face of the 2023 state assembly election
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:28 AM IST
, BengaluruSharan Poovanna
Telangana on alert amid Omicron concerns, airport put on alert
Director of public health Dr G Srinivasa Rao said there was no need for the people to panic over the new variant of Sars-Cov-2, as the government machinery was fully prepared to handle the surge in the Covid-19 infections.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Tamil Nadu: Two loco pilots booked after train runs over 3 elephants
On Saturday, the forest department detained the two loco pilots—M T Subair from Kozhikode and M C Akhil from Thrissur.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:27 AM IST
Tamil Nadu minister asks IIT-M to play state song at institute’s functions
In a common ritual, the song, written by scholar Manonmaniam Pillai and set to tune by musician M S Viswanathan, is played at the beginning of all government functions in the state, and the national anthem is played at the end of the function.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:26 AM IST
5k teachers, staff in Kerala schools yet to get jabs: Minister
The majority of these un-vaccinated are from the north Kerala districts Malappuram and Kasargod. These teachers haven’t visited schools and conduct online classes, an official said.
Published on Nov 29, 2021 12:26 AM IST
18 dead, 6 hurt in Bengal road accident; PM Modi, Mamata offer condolence
A goods carriage carrying passengers collided head-on with a truck in the Hanskhali area of Bengal’s Nadia district around 2am on Sunday; at least 18 people, including eight women, died and six were injured in the accident, police said
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 02:25 AM IST
UP teachers’ exam cancelled after paper leak, CM Yogi says will invoke NSA
Of the accused, 23 were arrested after they were found in possession of the exam papers on Saturday night, officials said on Sunday. The officials arrested three people from Shamli and two others from Prayagraj on Sunday.
Updated on Nov 29, 2021 12:43 AM IST
, Lucknow/prayagraj/meerut :HT Correspondents