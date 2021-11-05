Home / India News / Breaking news: Late night fire at Gujarat paper mill continues, 20 fire tenders at spot
Breaking news: Late night fire at Gujarat paper mill continues, 20 fire tenders at spot

  Breaking News Updates November 5, 2021:
Updated on Nov 05, 2021 05:36 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world.

Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Nov 05, 2021 05:36 AM IST

    Late night fire at paper mill in Valsad, Gujarat, continues, 20 fire tenders at spot

    A late night fire that broke out at a paper mill in Valsad in Gujarat continued to blaze early today and is expected to prevail until 6.30 or 7am before it is completely doused, reports ANI citing an official. Also, 20 fire tenders were at the spot of the incident.

Breaking news: Late night fire at Gujarat paper mill continues

Updated on Nov 05, 2021 05:36 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 05, 2021
