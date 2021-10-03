Breaking news: Counting of votes for Bengal bypolls to begin today
Oct 03, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Light to moderate rainfall in 3 districts of Bengal today
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, has projected light to moderate rainfall for Alipurduar, Malda and Birbhum districts for Sunday.
Oct 03, 2021 05:34 AM IST
World Habitat Day 2021
World Habitat Day is observed on the first Monday of October every year. This year, it is being observed on October 4 across the world.
Oct 03, 2021 05:06 AM IST
The counting of votes for the West Bengal bypolls will begin in Kolkata at 8am on Sunday amid heavy security deployment.