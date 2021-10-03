Home / India News / Breaking news: Counting of votes for Bengal bypolls to begin today
Breaking news: Counting of votes for Bengal bypolls to begin today

Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 03, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Updated on Oct 03, 2021 05:53 AM IST
Breaking News Updates October 03, 2021:
Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

 Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 03, 2021 05:53 AM IST

    Light to moderate rainfall in 3 districts of Bengal today

    The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, has projected light to moderate rainfall for Alipurduar, Malda and Birbhum districts for Sunday.

  • Oct 03, 2021 05:34 AM IST

    World Habitat Day 2021

    World Habitat Day is observed on the first Monday of October every year. This year, it is being observed on October 4 across the world.

  • Oct 03, 2021 05:06 AM IST

    Counting of votes for Bengal bypolls to begin today

    The counting of votes for the West Bengal bypolls will begin in Kolkata at 8am on Sunday amid heavy security deployment.

Sunday, October 03, 2021
