Breaking news: CWC meet today, decision on organisation elections likely
Oct 16, 2021 05:58 AM IST
At least 46 killed in Taiwanese apartment building inferno
At least 46 people were killed and another 41 injured after a fire broke out early Thursday in a run-down mixed commercial and residential building in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung, officials said.
Oct 16, 2021 05:49 AM IST
World Food Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme
World Food Day is celebrated all over the world on October 16. It is an initiative by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.
Oct 16, 2021 05:39 AM IST
Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to open today for ‘Thula masam’ poojas
Sabarimala temple, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa, will open on Saturday at 5pm for 'Thula masam' poojas and on the next day a draw of lots would be held to select its next 'melshanti' (head priest), the Travancore Devaswom Board said on Thursday, reports news agency PTI.
Oct 16, 2021 05:18 AM IST
UNSC strongly condemns 'horrendous terrorist attack' in Afghanistan's Kandahar
The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday strongly condemned the 'horrendous terrorist attack' against the Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province and underlined the need to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice.
Oct 16, 2021 05:02 AM IST
CWC meet today, decision on organisation elections likely
The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, will meet on Saturday to give another try to fix the schedule for long-pending organisation elections — an exercise that will have to keep in mind upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, according to people aware of the matter.
Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to open today for 'Thula masam' poojas
- The board further said that melshantis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be selected via draw of lots on Sunday after the 'Ushapoojas' get over.
Two terrorists behind civilian and cop killings eliminated: cops
- According to the police, Shahid Bashir Shiekh and Tanzeel Ahmad, both residents of Srinagar, were killed during two separate search and cordon operations in Kashmir’s Wahibugh and Bemina areas.