Home / India News / Breaking news: CWC meet today, decision on organisation elections likely
Live

Breaking news: CWC meet today, decision on organisation elections likely

Breaking News Updates October 16, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
OPEN APP

Welcome to hindustantimes.com live updates platform where you can find breaking news from India and across the world. Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.

 Missed an important news update? Worried about what is happening in the world of finance and how it will impact you? Want to know about the latest update on Covid-19? Don't worry, we have you covered.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Oct 16, 2021 05:58 AM IST

    At least 46 killed in Taiwanese apartment building inferno

    At least 46 people were killed and another 41 injured after a fire broke out early Thursday in a run-down mixed commercial and residential building in the Taiwanese port city of Kaohsiung, officials said.

  • Oct 16, 2021 05:49 AM IST

    World Food Day 2021: Know its history, significance and theme

    World Food Day is celebrated all over the world on October 16. It is an initiative by the Food and Agricultural Organisation (FAO) of the United Nations.

  • Oct 16, 2021 05:39 AM IST

    Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to open today for ‘Thula masam’ poojas

    Sabarimala temple, the hill shrine of Lord Ayyappa, will open on Saturday at 5pm for 'Thula masam' poojas and on the next day a draw of lots would be held to select its next 'melshanti' (head priest), the Travancore Devaswom Board said on Thursday, reports news agency PTI.

  • Oct 16, 2021 05:18 AM IST

    UNSC strongly condemns 'horrendous terrorist attack' in Afghanistan's Kandahar

    The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Friday strongly condemned the 'horrendous terrorist attack' against the Imam Bargah-e-Fatima Mosque in Afghanistan's Kandahar province and underlined the need to bring perpetrators of the attack to justice.

  • Oct 16, 2021 05:02 AM IST

    CWC meet today, decision on organisation elections likely

    The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the party’s highest executive body, will meet on Saturday to give another try to fix the schedule for long-pending organisation elections — an exercise that will have to keep in mind upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand and Goa, according to people aware of the matter.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
breaking news india news
india news

Sabarimala Ayyappa temple to open today for ‘Thula masam’ poojas

  • The board further said that melshantis for Sabarimala and Malikappuram temples will be selected via draw of lots on Sunday after the 'Ushapoojas' get over.
Both melshantis would continue for the next one year, the release said.(ANI Photo)
Both melshantis would continue for the next one year, the release said.(ANI Photo)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 05:35 AM IST
Copy Link
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Close Story
india news

Breaking news: CWC meet today, decision on organisation elections likely

Breaking News Updates October 16, 2021: Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Find fast updates about the latest news as it breaks.
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 05:58 AM IST
Copy Link
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
india news

Two terrorists behind civilian and cop killings eliminated: cops

  • According to the police, Shahid Bashir Shiekh and Tanzeel Ahmad, both residents of Srinagar, were killed during two separate search and cordon operations in Kashmir’s Wahibugh and Bemina areas.
Security personnel patrols near an ecnounter site(ANI)
Security personnel patrols near an ecnounter site(ANI)
Published on Oct 16, 2021 03:26 AM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, Srinagar
Close Story
india news

Fully vaccinated foreign visitors can enter US from November 8: White House

Under the new policy that was outlined last month, vaccinated air passengers will need to be tested within three days before travel, and airlines will be required to put in place a contact tracing system.
The United States announced Friday that it will allow entry to foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, by both land and air, starting November 8. (REUTERS)
The United States announced Friday that it will allow entry to foreign travellers who are fully vaccinated against Covid-19, by both land and air, starting November 8. (REUTERS)
Updated on Oct 16, 2021 03:48 AM IST
Copy Link
AFP | , Washington
Close Story
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 16, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out