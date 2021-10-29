Breaking News: India, US call for action against all terrorist groups
Oct 29, 2021 05:35 AM IST
India, US hold counter terrorism meet, call for action against terror groups
During the 18th meet of US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group & 4th session of US-India Designations Dialogue, India and the United States pledged to expand cooperation on law enforcement, information sharing, exchanging best practices, and increasing strategic convergence on counter-terrorism challenges under their joint partnership.
They also called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Sanctions Committee, such as al-Qa’ida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the US State Department said in a statement.
