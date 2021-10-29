Home / India News / Breaking News: India, US call for action against all terrorist groups
Breaking News: India, US call for action against all terrorist groups

  Breaking News Updates October 29, 2021:
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Get latest news, breaking news, latest updates, live news, top headlines, breaking business news and top news of the hour.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 05:35 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
  Oct 29, 2021 05:35 AM IST

    India, US hold counter terrorism meet, call for action against terror groups

    During the 18th meet of US-India Counter Terrorism Joint Working Group & 4th session of US-India Designations Dialogue, India and the United States pledged to expand cooperation on law enforcement, information sharing, exchanging best practices, and increasing strategic convergence on counter-terrorism challenges under their joint partnership.

    They also called for concerted action against all terrorist groups, including groups proscribed by the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) 1267 Sanctions Committee, such as al-Qa’ida, ISIS/Daesh, Lashkar-e-Tayyiba (LeT), and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), the US State Department said in a statement.

‘It might work in UP, won’t work here’: Delhi high court pulls up state police

  • A single-judge bench of Justice Mukta Gupta said, “Illegal kaam Delhi mein nahin chalega (Illegal acts will not be allowed in Delhi),” as it took strong exception to UP Police not intimating Delhi Police and completely ignoring that both the man and the woman were consenting adults.
The bench also questioned how the police team showed the arrest from a village in UP and said it would examine the CCTV footage from the area to get to the truth. (Mint Archive)
Published on Oct 29, 2021 04:42 AM IST
By Richa Banka, New Delhi
Laying the foundation of a strong democracy

  • There were several factors that set the Indian elections apart, right from the start.
Appointed on 21 March, 1950, Sen did not waste a day to set in motion the preparations for the mammoth exercise.
Published on Oct 29, 2021 04:30 AM IST
By HT Correspondent
A lifetime of nation building

  • The legacy of Sukumar Sen, the architect of the modern Indian election, goes far beyond party symbols, indelible ink, and ballot boxes.
CEC Sukumar Sen (left) and PS Subramanian, secretary to the commission, examine ballot boxes in October 1951. PIB Photo Division
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 04:35 AM IST
By Dhrubo Jyoti
Suicides increase 10% to highest since 1967, accidental deaths down 11%: Data

  • Among those who died by suicide, students and small entrepreneurs saw the biggest jump, supporting anecdotal accounts of stress
The 2020 report; it covers the period from January to December 2020, shows that there was a sharp rise in the number of deaths by suicides.(Pic for representation)
Updated on Oct 29, 2021 04:37 AM IST
By Abhishek Jha, New Delhi
Friday, October 29, 2021
