Breaking news: Afghanistan is among world's worst crisis, says United Nations

Updated on Oct 30, 2021 06:18 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
  • Oct 30, 2021 06:17 AM IST

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa today, months ahead of 2022 polls

    Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Goa on Saturday, months ahead of the assembly elections in the coastal state scheduled to be held next year, to meet party workers and people. Read more

  • Oct 30, 2021 06:12 AM IST

    Afghanistan experiencing one of world's worst humanitarian crisis: United Nations

    Afghanistan is experiencing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises, with the health system and social services at a breaking point, said the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) representative in Afghanistan Salam Al-Janabi. "Afghanistan now is amongst the world's worst crises and the needs are growing by the day," Al Janabi was quoted as saying by Sputnik on Sunday. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to visit Goa today, months ahead of 2022 polls

Congress Goa unit president Girish Chodankar told news agency PTI on Tuesday that Gandhi will address a convention of party workers at the SPM Stadium in Bambolim near Panaji and will take part in various other party-level events during the day.
Rahul Gandhi's visit comes just two days after Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee began her three-day visit to Goa on Thursday.(AFP file photo)
Published on Oct 30, 2021 06:16 AM IST
Written by Harshit Sabarwal | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, New Delhi
Updated on Oct 30, 2021 06:17 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
‘Good government is necessary for the happiness of a nation’

  • Good government is most necessary for the happiness of a modern nation and independence is no consolation in its place.
The article appeared in the Hindustan Times on August 15, 1951. The writer was a freedom fighter and former governor general of India
The article appeared in the Hindustan Times on August 15, 1951. The writer was a freedom fighter and former governor general of India
Published on Oct 30, 2021 03:25 AM IST
By C Rajagopalachari
‘Elections in India are a modern innovation’

  • The new Constitution of India provides for what is called adult franchise. In the opinion of many, this step is not merely revolutionary but is fraught with great danger.
The article appeared in the Hindustan Times on January 26, 1950. The writer was a freedom fighter and India’s first public works, mines and power minister.
The article appeared in the Hindustan Times on January 26, 1950. The writer was a freedom fighter and India’s first public works, mines and power minister.
Published on Oct 30, 2021 03:24 AM IST
By NV Gadgil
