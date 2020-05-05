Breakup of 36 flights in four days to bring back stranded Indians from abroad released

india

Updated: May 05, 2020 18:22 IST

India will operate 36 flights in the next 4 days to bring back 8,250 Indian nationals stranded in around a dozen countries including the US, the UK, the Middle East and in Southeast Asia. A break-up of the government’s plan to bring back around 15,000 Indians stuck in foreign countries in the next seven days was released on Tuesday.

Six flights will evacuate Indians over the next four days from the UAE, while there will be a daily flight from the USA, UK, Bangladesh and Malaysia to bring back citizens.

There will be three flights from Singapore and Kuwait, two each from Philippines, Saudi Arabia and Qatar and one each from Bahrain and Oman.

On the first day, a total of ten flights will be operated to bring back 400 people from the UAE, 250 from Malaysia, 300 from the USA, 200 each from Bangladesh, Saudi Arabia and Qatar and 250 each from Singapore, Malaysia, Philippines and the United Kingdom. Passengers from UAE will come in two flights while one flight each has been allotted for other locations.

On the second day, a total of 2050 passengers will be brought back in a total of nine flights -- two from UAE and one each from Bahrain, Malaysia, USA, Bangladesh, UK, Kuwait and Singapore.

On the third day, again 2050 passengers will be brought back from nine countries—UAE, Kuwait, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, USA, Bangladesh, Philippines and the United Kingdom.

On the fourth day, 1850 people will return from eight countries- UAE, Kuwait, Qatar, Singapore, Malaysia, USA, Bangladesh and the United Kingdom.

Government said that a total of 64 flights will be in operation in the first week and that passengers will have to pay their own fares. A total of 200,000 Indian nationals are estimated to be stuck outside the country due to travel restrictions imposed by governments across the world including India in an effort to combat the coronavirus pandemic.