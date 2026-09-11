BRICS security sweep: AAI suspends non-scheduled flights from September 11-13

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has barred non-scheduled flights operations from 7am to 11pm from September 11 to 13, restricting private and other non-scheduled flying activity, in a major aviation security measure comes ahead of the Brics Summit.

Around 35 special aircraft, including VVIP flights and charter planes carrying delegations, are expected to arrive in Delhi for the Brics summit over the weekend. (HT Photo)

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As per the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), airspace restrictions will come into force across Delhi and airports within a 300 km radius of the national capital from September 11, with flights not covered by specified exemptions barred from taking off or landing during the period. Scheduled flights operated by airlines have been exempted from the restriction.

As per the NOTAM, special flights carrying the summit dignitaries and their associated flights, provided their flight plans and routes have been shared with and approved in advance by the home ministry (MHA), are permitted.

Deep Dive What are the specific airspace restrictions in place around Delhi for the BRICS Summit? From September 11 to 13, non-scheduled flights are barred from operating in Delhi and within a 300 km radius from 7 am to 11 pm. Scheduled flights are exempt from these restrictions. Why is the Airports Authority of India banning non-scheduled flights during the BRICS Summit? The ban is a major aviation security measure implemented ahead of the BRICS Summit to ensure the safety and security of the visiting dignitaries and prevent any disruptions. How can special flights for the BRICS Summit be permitted despite the airspace restrictions? Special flights carrying summit dignitaries are allowed as long as their flight plans and routes have been pre-approved by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

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{{^usCountry}} Flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Aviation Research Centre have also been exempted. The Army Aviation helicopters undertaking airborne Quick Response Team (QRT) missions, as well as casualty and immediate medical evacuation operations cleared by MHA, will continue to be permitted. State-owned aircraft and helicopters carrying a governor or chief minister of a state have also been exempted, the NOTAM said in its notice. It further said the Safdarjung airport will remain closed, except for IAF helicopters deployed for emergency or VIP duties and BSF or IAF helicopters used by the National Security Guard (NSG) for immediate backup support. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Aviation Research Centre have also been exempted. The Army Aviation helicopters undertaking airborne Quick Response Team (QRT) missions, as well as casualty and immediate medical evacuation operations cleared by MHA, will continue to be permitted. State-owned aircraft and helicopters carrying a governor or chief minister of a state have also been exempted, the NOTAM said in its notice. It further said the Safdarjung airport will remain closed, except for IAF helicopters deployed for emergency or VIP duties and BSF or IAF helicopters used by the National Security Guard (NSG) for immediate backup support. {{/usCountry}}

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Around 35 special aircraft, including VVIP flights and charter planes carrying delegations, are expected to arrive in Delhi for the Brics summit over the weekend.

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September 11 is expected to be the busiest, with delegations and heads of state from Russia, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Philippines, Abu Dhabi, Ethiopia, Thailand and Nigeria are expected to arrive in the national capital, officials said. Heads of state from Kazakhstan, Vietnam and China are expected on September 12.