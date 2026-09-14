Former Iceland President recalls serving vegetarian meal to Abdul Kalam amid BRICS Summit menu row

The BRICS Summit 2026, hosted by India in New Delhi, has drawn attention for many reasons- including its controversial menu. A revelation of the dishes served to global dignitaries and world leaders at the summit has become a sharp point of contention and debate in the country due to the decision to serve only vegetarian dishes.

India hosted the BRICS Summit at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi from September 11-13. ( PMO/X)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The issue has now drawn a response from Iceland's former President, Olafur Ragnar Grimmson, as well who took to social media to share an anecdote regarding his experience with an Indian leader and all-vegetarian menu.

Iceland's former president chips in on BRICS menu debate

In response to a social media post explaining the “carefully curated ingredients” of the BRICS menu, Grimmson revealed that during his time as the Nordic country's president, he too hosted then Indian president APJ Abdul Kalam and served him an all-vegetarian menu, something that's tough to do in a meat-eating country like Iceland.

Also Read I Delhi cop removed from BRICS duty after his posts on weapons, security videos go viral

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Deep Dive What was the reaction to the all-vegetarian menu served at the BRICS Summit? The all-vegetarian menu at the BRICS Summit sparked a political backlash in India, with opposition leaders criticizing the government for imposing dietary preferences and questioning the absence of non-vegetarian options typical of Indian cuisine. Why did Olafur Ragnar Grimmson mention serving a vegetarian meal to President Kalam? Olafur Ragnar Grimmson recounted his experience of hosting Indian President APJ Abdul Kalam with an all-vegetarian meal, highlighting the challenge of offering vegetarian options in a predominantly meat-eating country like Iceland, in the context of the BRICS menu debate. How did Rahul Gandhi express his views about the BRICS menu? Rahul Gandhi indirectly criticized the BRICS Summit's menu by posting a photo of non-vegetarian food and emphasizing that 80% of Indians are non-vegetarians, arguing that Indian non-vegetarian cuisine is delicious.

{{^usCountry}} “When I hosted the President of #India for State Dinner on the first such visit to a #Nordic country, I also offered an all-vegetarian menu. More than 20 years ago! And in #Iceland where it is not easy to be vegetarian!!” he wrote on his social media handle. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “When I hosted the President of #India for State Dinner on the first such visit to a #Nordic country, I also offered an all-vegetarian menu. More than 20 years ago! And in #Iceland where it is not easy to be vegetarian!!” he wrote on his social media handle. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The post seemed to allude to a 2005 state dinner hosted for President Kalam in Iceland.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Row over all-vegetarian BRICS menu

Opposition leaders in India have targeted the Centre for their selection of an all-vegetarian diet. Avoiding any name-dropping, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took an indirect jab at the BRICS Summit menu by sharing a photo of home-cooked chole bhature with the caption, “For the record: 80% of Indians are non-vegetarian. Indian non-vegetarian food is delicious. As are my sister's chole bhature.”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Congress leader Pawan Khera replied to Gandhi's post by launching a sharp attack on BJP. “The BJP’s habit of imposing its dietary preferences on fellow Indians is already deeply problematic. Now, they have taken it a step further by imposing their own choices on dignitaries from across the world,” he wrote, along with an image of the BRICS Summit menu.

“India is a rich, diverse, multi-cuisine country, home to some of the finest non-vegetarian delicacies that people across the world relish and enjoy. So why did the Modi government choose to hide this part of India’s culture? Is it ashamed of the diversity that makes India what it is?”

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

BRICS Summit menu dishes

The BRICS Summit menu featured a long list of all-vegetarian dishes starting with Khandvi Mille-Feuille, a steamed gram-flour roll tempered with mustard, coconut and curry leaves, and Khumb Galouti, tender pan-grilled mushroom kebabs served with mint pearls and sheermal.

The main course featured Paneer Lababdar, Gucchi Marmik made with Himalayan morel mushrooms and asparagus, Carrot Bean Poriyal with South Indian spices and coconut, Thakkali Belle Saaru, millet pulao, beetroot raita and assorted Indian breads.

The dinner concluded with desserts including Old Delhi Fruit Cream with Jalebi and Shahtoot Phirni, a slow-cooked milk-and-rice pudding topped with mulberries and gold leaf.

Also Read I Don’t mistake the noise around BRICS for impact

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Notably, Chinese President Xi Jinping remained absent at the BRICS gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a PTI source suggesting that he had retired back to his hotel to rest. Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed too was absent at the dinner since he departed back home as soon as the summit concluded.

Several Union ministers including Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw and Shivraj Singh Chouhan were also present at the dinner along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and chief ministers like Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh), Devendra Fadnavis (Maharashtra), Suvendu Adhikari (West Bengal) and Himanta Biswa Sarma (Assam).

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}