Modi calls for safeguarding freedom of navigation in talks with Iranian President Pezeshkian

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday pressed Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian to resolve the West Asia conflict through dialogue and diplomacy while highlighting the vital need for safe navigation and safety of seafarers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during a meeting with Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian, at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi. (@pmoindia)

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Meeting for the second time in under two weeks, the two leaders discussed India-Iran relations, with the overall situation in West Asia taking centre stage.

The talks took place hours after the Iranian leader arrived in the national capital to attend the BRICS summit. This is Pezeshkian's first visit to India as the president.

His visit assumes significance as it comes amid sudden spike in overall tensions in West Asia following fresh hostilities and the US slapping new punitive economic measures against Iran.

Shortly after the meeting, Modi described Pezeshkian's trip to India as "more special because it is his first visit" to the country.

Ž"We talked about the India-Iran friendship. We believe that we should move forward with a long-term and win-win strategy," Modi said on social media.

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{{^usCountry}} Ž"The prevailing situation in the region was also discussed. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Ž"The prevailing situation in the region was also discussed. India remains steadfast in its commitment to the pursuit of enduring peace," he said. {{/usCountry}}

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The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said the "two leaders exchanged views on recent developments in West Asia".

"The Prime Minister reiterated India's consistent position that all issues must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy," it added.

Modi also "underscored the need for continued efforts to ensure lasting peace and stability in the region, safeguarding freedom of navigation and commerce, and the safety and well-being of seafarers", it said in a statement.

Following the West Asia conflict that began in late February, India had to strike a delicate balance between maintaining its historic ties with Iran and extending solidarity with Arab states which were targeted by Tehran for housing US military bases.

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At the same time, India has been critical of Iranian attacks on merchant vessels near the Strait of Hormuz that have killed and injured Indian seafarers.

Ten Indian seafarers are among the 16 Indians killed so far in the West Asia conflict.

The MEA said Modi and Pezeshkian discussed various aspects of the bilateral relationship and that the Prime Minister thanked Iran for its regular, high-level participation in BRICS-related meetings despite the challenging circumstances.

"He noted the potential for BRICS in building the spirit of resilience, innovation, cooperation and sustainability among countries in the Global South," it said.

The MEA said Modi appreciated the continued cooperation between the two sides on issues of mutual interest in multilateral organisation, including BRICS.

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Modi had met the Iranian leader on the sidelines of SCO summit in Bishkek on August 31 and conveyed that India supports all efforts toward ending the conflict.

Pezeshkian, on his part, had urged Modi to use India's extensive contacts with various parties to help them move away from the path of war and bloodshed and return to the path of dialogue and agreement.

In the talks this evening, the Indian side is learnt to have again underlined the importance of free flow of shipping.

Global oil supplies have suffered severe disruptions following Iran's blockade of the Strait of Hormuz -- considered the world's most critical energy chokepoint, through which roughly 20 per cent of global petroleum flows.