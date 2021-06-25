Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Bride calls off wedding, says groom can't walk without glasses

The bride demanded that all valuables that have been gifted to the groom's side be returned
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Sharangee Dutta | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
PUBLISHED ON JUN 25, 2021 06:46 PM IST
The bride said she and her parents were not informed about the groom's condition.(Getty Images)

A bride in the Auraiya district of Uttar Pradesh called off her wedding after she claimed that the groom failed to read a newspaper without wearing his glasses. According to news agency ANI, the bride said that she and her parents were “uninformed” about the groom’s condition. “When the baraat (groom's side) came to the house, we got to know that the groom could not walk without wearing his glasses,” the bride told ANI.

She also demanded valuables, gifted to the groom's side, be returned, reported ANI.

Last Sunday, a similar incident took place in the state's Jaunpur district. A newly-wed bride reportedly slapped the groom after reaching her in-laws’ house and later returned to her parents’ home. Reports suggest that the incident occurred in Lavayen village under Khutahan block of Jaunpur district.

The drama unravelled when the groom’s family was preparing to welcome the bride following the completion of the wedding ceremony. The wedding was reportedly held with great enthusiasm, and the bride did not say anything till then.

As per a preliminary probe, the groom was having an affair and that came to the bride’s attention, which is why she slapped him, Zee News reported. The matter escalated and the police were informed.

Before that, police had to intervene after a fight broke out between the families of the bride and the groom in the Jaunpur district. This happened when the groom slapped the bride during the garland exchange ceremony after a man from the groom’s side attempted to climb on the stage and the bride’s side opposed it.

