Bride shot at on stage, ‘one-sided love’, neighbour suspect: Key facts in Bihar wedding horror

A wedding in Bihar's Buxar district turned tragic after the bride was shot at during a ceremony while she was on stage beside the groom. Following the shooting, the family members and locals rushed the bride to Sadar Hospital in Buxar. (X/ Screengrab)

The incident unfolded within Chausa police station limits in Buxar on Tuesday night when the victim, identified as 18-year-old Aarti Kumari, was shot at allegedly by her neighbour, identified as Deenbandhu, according to PTI news agency.

The police has revealed a “love affair” link in the case, with family members alleging “one-sided” love.

Following the shooting, the family members and locals rushed the bride to Sadar Hospital in Buxar. However, after her condition was found to be critial, doctors referred her to Varanasi for further treatment, Chausa additional station house officer Chandan Kumar said.

Bride shot in stomach, love affair angle The incident prima facie appears to be “linked to a love affair”. Chausa additional SHO Kumar told reporters, according to PTI. The family members of the bride alleged that the accused was in “one-sided love” with Kumari, and had earlier too raised objection to her marriage.

Kumar said that the victim was shot in the stomach by the accused, whom she identified as her neighbour. She was standing beside the groom on the wedding stage when the incident took place.

The accused fled the scene after firing at the bride, police said. However, Kumar confirmed that raids are underway to arrest the suspect. The groom's family and friends had arrived for the wedding in Buxar from Sulemanpur village in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, according to locals.

Shooting took place amid rituals On Tuesday before the incident, the bride and the groom were surrounded by family members and friends on the wedding stage. A girl, who was likely Kumari's sister, was performing a ritual on the stage and putting vermillion on her to-be brother-in-law's forehead, according to NDTV.

However, when she turned to Kumari to repeat the same ritual, a man among the guests gathered before the stage shot at the bride. The bullet hit Kumari in the stomach, with chaos ensuing in the aftermath. There is momentary confusion wherein people are seen looking around to determine what happened. While some attendees tried to ensure that Kumari remained conscious, others shouted and ran out of the venue, according to NDTV.