Delhi court grants bail to ex-WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in sexual harassment case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday granted bail to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar on a personal bond of Rs. 25000 each in the alleged sexual harassment case and molestation case filed by six woman wrestlers. BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh leaves after the first day of Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (PTI)

The court imposed two bail conditions on the duo stating that they were not allowed to leave the country without prior permission of the court and that they will not influence witness or tamper with the evidence. The court has now listed the matter on July 28 for further hearing.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal said on Thursday, “I am granting bail on a bond of ₹25,000 each with certain conditions.”

During the hearing, public prosecutor representing the Delhi police said that the court should impose strong conditions in case relief was granted to Brij Bhushan and Tomar. When asked if he was opposing the bail, he said, “I am neither opposing nor supporting. Application should be dealt as per law and the order passed by the court.”

The complainants' lawyer opposed the bail saying the accused was very influential. He said, “Bail should not be granted. If at all it is granted, strict conditions must be imposed. Witnesses have been approached from time to time, no threat though.”

66-year-old Brij Bhushan is a six-time MP from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and ruled the wrestling body for 12 years. A total of 21 witnesses have given their statements against Singh - out of which six have given their statements under CRPC 164.

This comes after the court granted two days’ interim bail to the duo on Tuesday. After the court granted the interim bail, Jaspal said, “In view of the directions of the Hon’ble Supreme Court, the accused persons are admitted to interim bail till the next date of hearing upon furnishing bail bonds in sum of ₹25,000/- each with one surety in like amount.”

Advocate Rajeev Mohan along with advocate Rehan Khan, appearing for Singh and Tomar, filed the applications seeking bail on the ground that the charge sheet was filed without arrest and they had been cooperating with the investigation.

Delhi Police filed chargesheet on June 15

On June 15, the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh and Tomar on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Prior to this, two FIRs were registered against the BJP MP - one under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act filed in the case of a minor wrestler- who later changed her statements, and the second one on the complaint of several wrestlers.

Wrestlers' Protest

Renowned Indian wrestlers, including Olympian medallists Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia and world championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, held protests at Jantar Mantar for 38 days demanding Singh’s immediate arrest. They suspended their protest after separate meetings in early June with Union home minister Amit Shah and Union sports minister Anurag Thakur, who assured them that the charge sheet in the case would be filed by June 15.

