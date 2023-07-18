Brij Bhushan Singh granted interim bail by Delhi court in sexual harassment case

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court on Tuesday granted interim bail for two days to WFI chief and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh in the sexual harassment case of women wrestlers. The court also granted interim bail to Vinod Tomar - who is another accused in the case. The interim bail was granted on a bail bond of ₹25,000 each.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, WFI Chief, leaves the Rouse Avenue Court after getting interim Bail in an alleged harassment case (Sanchit Khanna/Hindustan Times)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The hearing on regular bail for the two accused will be held on July 20.

On June 15, the Delhi Police had filed a chargesheet against Singh and Tomar on a complaint lodged by women wrestlers under sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354A (sexual harassment), 354D (stalking) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Prior to this, two FIRs were registered against the BJP MP - one under the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act filed in the case of a minor wrestler- who later changed her statements, and the second one on the complaint of several wrestlers.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A total of 21 witnesses have given their statements against Singh - out of which six have given their statements under CRPC 164.

Wrestlers' protest

Top Indian wrestlers including Sakshi Malik, Bajrang Punia, and Vinesh Phogat held a protest for 38 days at Delhi's Jantar Mantar demanding Singh's arrest, until the police detained them for “violating law and order” on May 28 - the day the new Parliament was inaugurated. The wrestlers suspended their protest after union minister Anurag Thakur assured them that a chargesheet would be filed by June 15 against Singh.