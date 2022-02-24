'Bring our people back home': States urge Centre after Russia attacks Ukraine

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has left more than 20,000 Indians - most of whom are students - stranded in the war-torn country, and with the Ukrainian government closing its airspace for civilian flights, they are now stranded as they await evacuation.

As violence spreads in the eastern European nation, and tensions between Russia and the West reach Cold War-era levels, several states have urged the centre to act swiftly and ensure the safe repatriation of Indians stuck in Ukraine.

The External Affairs Ministry has set up a control room that will work to ensure the safe homecoming of stranded Indians. Junior External Affairs Minister V Muraleedharan has assured the families of those still in Ukraine that there is no need to panic.

Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan has written to External Affairs Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, seeking his intervention to ensure the safe return of students from the southern state.

"Among the Indian students in Ukraine, there are 2,320 students belonging to Kerala. Many of the students are staying back as they do not want a break in their studies. I am writing this letter to request the kind intervention of your goodself with the authorities in that country for ensuring the safety of our students," he wrote.

Not just Kerala, there are reports of 200 students from Telangana stuck in the crisi-hit Ukraine, according to state BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar's letter to the External Affairs Ministry.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai said that ten students from the state are waiting to return home from Ukraine.

Meanwhile, Andhra Pradesh has assured the central government of its full support in repatriating stranded Indians, news agency PTI said.

Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote to Jaishankar, saying, “We are in continuous contact with the students and providing necessary support and assistance. Our officials have been in touch with the Ministry of External Affairs and the Embassy (of India in Ukraine) on the evolving situation."Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray also expressed concerns over the fate of citizens of his state residing in Ukraine, directing the state officials to work closely with the centre.

The Haryana government has set up a 24x7 control room via its foreign cooperation department and chief minister ML Khattar has said his government will work in close coordination with the centre.

"MEA is taking steps to bring back about 18,000 Indians including students from Ukraine. As the air space in Ukraine is closed, alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals,” he told reporters.

Earlier on Thursday, the embassy in Ukraine capital Kyiv told Indians to stay calm as the government is working on arrangements to bring them back home.

